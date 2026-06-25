Nigeria Can Rise in One Generation, Adebayo Rolls Out Vision for National Renewal

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2027 general election, Adewole Adebayo, has unveiled an expansive vision for Nigeria’s future, pledging to tackle poverty, unemployment, insecurity and infrastructure deficits through what he described as a people-centred social democratic agenda.

Adebayo, a lawyer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and long-time advocate of social democracy, said his ambition is to build a Nigeria driven by merit, accountable leadership, investment in human capital, rule-based markets, infrastructure development and full employment.

The SDP standard-bearer, who is making his second bid for the presidency after contesting in 2023, said Nigeria’s challenges are not caused by a lack of resources but by persistent leadership failures.

According to him, Africa’s most populous nation possesses abundant natural and human resources capable of transforming the lives of its citizens within a generation if properly harnessed.

“The environment makes you a liar when you say you are poor,” Adebayo said, arguing that poverty in Nigeria is the product of poor governance rather than scarcity.

The Ondo-born politician traced his commitment to social democracy to 1991 when, as a 19-year-old student, he joined the SDP after studying its manifesto and embracing its emphasis on education, healthcare, housing and infrastructure development.

Adebayo, who practises law in Nigeria and the United States, including New York and California, has built a reputation in international investment law, handling cases across Africa, Europe, America and Australia.

He also served as a Commissioner on the United Nations and ECOWAS-backed Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Liberia in 2006.

Beyond law, the SDP candidate has established business interests spanning agriculture, pharmaceuticals and media.

He is the founder of KAFTAN TV, a broadcast network with operations in Ondo, Lagos, Abuja and Washington, D.C., reaching audiences across more than 20 countries.

The media organisation has reportedly trained over 1,000 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, retaining more than 100 as employees, while also providing vocational opportunities for dozens of young Nigerians.

Adebayo’s philanthropic activities have equally earned attention. He currently sponsors approximately 2,000 students in tertiary institutions within and outside Nigeria and has supported hundreds of women through various economic empowerment initiatives.

At the heart of his 2027 agenda is a promise to enforce Chapter Two of the Nigerian Constitution, particularly provisions mandating government responsibility for the welfare and security of citizens.

He criticised what he described as misplaced national priorities and vowed to redirect public resources towards education, healthcare, housing and security.

Adebayo said his administration would pursue full employment as a central economic objective, setting a target of creating 30 million jobs through agriculture, manufacturing, digital innovation and enterprise development.

“Once you have full employment, the rest of your problems can be dealt with,” he stated.

The SDP candidate outlined a five-point governance strategy focused on establishing a clean and accountable government, increasing productivity, promoting transparent market rules, strengthening judicial independence and achieving full employment.

He also presented Nigeria’s estimated one trillion-dollar infrastructure deficit as a major investment opportunity rather than a burden, calling on local and international investors to participate in building roads, energy systems, digital infrastructure and industrial facilities.

According to him, Nigeria can become Africa’s leading investment destination by embracing the rule of law, enforcing transparent business regulations and ensuring the independence of state institutions.

Adebayo’s youth empowerment programme includes plans to enrol 20 million out-of-school children, establish entrepreneurship incubation centres, modernise agriculture, promote sports development and train five million young Nigerians in environmental sustainability and green technology.

He said education remains the foundation of national development, stressing that investments in healthcare, nutrition, early childhood learning and basic education are more important than elite institutions alone.

The SDP candidate also pledged to expand economic opportunities for women, citing an initiative aimed at creating one million women entrepreneurs across Africa.

Adebayo expressed confidence that Nigeria’s fortunes can be reversed within a generation through competent leadership, social investment and economic reforms anchored on justice and opportunity.

“We have clear systemic issues which few in positions of authority are willing to fix. Nigerians deserve an alternative, effective solution,” he said.

As preparations for the 2027 presidential election gather momentum, Adebayo is positioning himself as a reform-minded candidate seeking to translate his experience in law, business and philanthropy into a governance model focused on inclusive growth, accountability and national renewal.