Nasarawa Airport: Public Funds Thrown Down the Drain

Contrary to claims that the Nasarawa airport in Lafia was completed and ready to receive flight services, recent investigations revealed that the airport is yet to be completed, writes Chinedu Eze

It could be right to say that having an airport should not be the priority of Nasarawa State government, since the state is close to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, spanning 129 kilometers between Abuja and Lafia, the state capital.

Nasarawa, like many other states in Nigeria, is not industrialised. Even though the state produces high yield in farming, subsistence farming is still largely practiced, and so the state does not produce enough food that would require quick evacuation, which would make an airport a critical requirement. But in spite of this layback, a whooping amount of the state funds has been committed in the airport, arguably a bad decision taken by the administration that built the airport.

However, investigation has revealed that the airport was not completed as at the time it was claimed to be, a move intended to compel the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to certify the airport to enable it begin flight service.

It was learnt that so much needed to be done in terms of critical infrastructure and manpower development, before the airport could be certified.

The Claims

Former Governor of Nasarawa state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (2011-2019), whose government conceived the airport, stated recently that the airport was built up to standard, stating that aviation experts had praised the level of work and facilities put in place.

He was quoted as saying that deterioration may have set in because of period of non-activity as a result of the takeover deal between the state and federal government.

“I know the negotiations were on, on both sides for the takeover of the project, I don’t know the status of the deal now, but what I can say is that if it has not been concluded yet, then there is the need to speed up the process so that the new owner can fix the anomaly.

“If on the other hand the takeover process has been concluded, I will like to use this medium to appeal to the federal government to urgently intervene by fixing the problem and putting the facility to effective use,” he said.

According to him, the airport is very essential and would add value to the economic well-being and revenue base of the country and Nasarawa State.

Al-Makura, who is also a former Senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district, said the airport project was conceived because of the urgent need for the state to diversify its revenue sources in order to remain viable in the face of dwindling allocation from the federation account.

He stated that the facility would be of immense advantage to the federal government economically while also enhancing the revenue status of the state.

It was also made public that the federal government was poised to take over the airport, but there has not been a firm action on that and observers said that it was a cushioning statement meant to divert attention from the huge resources already committed by the state government on the project.

Al-Makura had assured that the federal government would reimburse the state the sum of N N9,000,542,651,786.11, being the cost of the airport, but the Senior Special Assistant to the current Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Mr. Peter Ahemba, did not confirm any payment when contacted by the media.

“The money has not been released, but I can assure you that it will happen soon. Both sides are putting final touches to the document. As soon as that is done, the refund will take place. As you are aware, the federal government has been pushing through the various channels, including the National Assembly, to put the money together. I can tell you authoritatively that, that has been done and the money is just awaiting transfer,” he assured.

But that was similar to what the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, told the people of Ebonyi State during the inauguration of what is now known as Chuba Okadigbo International Cargo Airport, Onueke. The then governor said the federal government would fully take over the airport and pay the state government the cost of the airport. The payment did not happen but by renaming the airport, it is indicated that the federal government might have taken over the airport without reimbursing the cost of the project.

Unviable Airports

A top official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in the Public Affairs Department, told THISDAY that the agency cannot take in more airports but the federal government could force it to do so and stressed that most of the airports taken over from the states are unviable and even some originally owned by the federal government and under the management of FAAN are unviable, disclosing that only six airports among the 26 states under the management of FAAN are generating enough revenues above the cost of running them.

Operating Nasarawa Airport

Industry insiders told THISDAY that the only option Nasarawa state government has is to complete the airport and make it operational in order to justify the huge funds expended on it. THISDAY secured access to what it will cost to complete the projects and the facilities that will have to be completed in order to get the airport ready for operations, which will cost the state government about N3.4 billion.

Inside source told THISDAY that the Lafia airport was built by Nasarawa State government for the economic benefits of the populace and to attract both domestic and foreign investors, human mobility, transportation of goods and services. The operation therefore has been a non-schedule one all the while and no proper regulatory procedure.

“The entire project was to give the state a political voice and to increase the economic status by making it easy for investors to have safe and easy access to the state for businesses and other official engagement. Of recent year the security challenges has motivated the state government to adopt this all-extensive project to meet the needs of the moment. The site location of the airport is undulated with gullies and ridges surrounding it,” the source from the state said.

Runway and other Facilities

THISDAY learnt that the runway is of flexible pavement of length 2200m and width of 60m, including shoulders of 7.5m each side along the length. The turn pad is of flexible pavement as there is no serving taxiway from the ends because the taxiway is directly connected to the apron from the runway.

“The apron is a rigid pavement of dimensioned 150x100m there are no adequate markings are faded or not standard as required. The terminal building is located close to the apron with control tower and fire station some meters away and in the same vicinity the landside car park is directly from the main entrance gate. The location of the generator/electrical switch room to serve the airport is located close to the access road.

There is operational perimeter fence made of wire mesh with a paved access road round the aerodrome. The above are some visible and verifiable facilities physically seen in the airport, but has so many deviations in standard requirement for operations as being envisage by the state government expectations,” the inside source further said.

The Gaps

For the airport to meet the required standards to ensure safe flight operation, there are more essential facilities that must be built in the airport and some infrastructure already built but did not meet given standards must be rebuilt or modified. These include runway, taxiway, apron, generator/power supply, control tower, fire station, service and access road, operational perimeter fence, water hydrant, drainage, strips, blast pad, RESA (Runway End Safety areas) markings and signage.

Also, in order to meet given accepted standard, there ought to be extended strips of 70m from the centre of the runway graded and compacted to meet the required operations of the intended use of the airplane. These areas were not properly defined on the aerodrome, as no proper drainage were not also cited as adjoining the runway edges with gully erosion threatening the surrounding.

THISDAY also learnt that the power generating structures and electric supply are inadequate and require upgrade of a standard building with attendant access road and security provision. The control tower is under construction with the concrete base erected and the cabin fabricated. The need to finish the project is required to upgrade the facilities requirement for the airport operation.

Other facilities that are inadequate or needs rehabilitation include the fire station, service road and access road to and from the airport, water hydrant and emergency water supply, investigation and determination of known physical manner.

Other facilities needed are departure hall, the terminal building, arrival hall, security control and training.

In order to save the money already invested in the project, the Nasarawa government must have to commit itself and go back to complete the project. This is very important so that the huge resources expended on the project would not be a waste.