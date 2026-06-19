IsDB President Restates Commitment to Support Sustainable Devt, Partnership with Nigeria, Qatar, Syria

Sunday Okobi in Baku, Azerbaijan

The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, has reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and supporting sustainable development across its member countries, most especially Qatar, Syria, and Nigeria, at the ongoing IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The discussion in a separate meeting with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and IsDB Governor for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, was centered on further deepening the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and the IsDB Group.

The two sides reviewed cooperation under the Country Engagement Framework 2026–2028 and explored opportunities to further support Nigeria’s development priorities, particularly in infrastructure, private sector development, Islamic finance, and economic diversification. They further discussed the momentum generated by the recent IsDB Group Day in Lagos, reaffirming the shared commitment to delivering impactful and sustainable development outcomes.

In a series of bilateral meetings with IsDB Governors for Qatar, Syria, and Nigeria, the discussions also focused on reviewing the progress of Qatar’s Country Engagement Framework 2024–2028. The exchange highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Qatar and the IsDB Group and explored ways to further advance shared development objectives. Both sides, represented by the chairman and Mr. Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Finance and IsDB Governor for the State of Qatar, emphasized the importance of collective efforts to support social and economic development across member countries, particularly the least developed among them, while underscoring the significant contribution of Qatar’s development institutions and funds to sustainable and inclusive growth.

Also, Dr. Al Jasser held talks with the Minister of Finance and IsDB Governor for the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, on opportunities to strengthen cooperation in support of Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts. He reaffirmed the IsDB Group’s commitment to supporting Syria through technical assistance, capacity-building programmes, and targeted development initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, promoting economic empowerment, and enhancing skills development. Both sides stressed the importance of sustained collaboration to accelerate recovery efforts and improve the well-being of the Syrian people.

Across all meetings, there was a shared emphasis on the importance of enhanced cooperation, targeted investments, and coordinated action to address development challenges and unlock opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth throughout the IsDB membership.