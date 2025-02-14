Ethiopian Airlines Connects Africa, Asia with New Hyderabad Route

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa and one of the fastest-growing airline brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new thrice-weekly passenger service to Hyderabad, India, starting from June 16, 2025.

This new route exemplifies Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to expanding its global network and enhancing connectivity between Africa and Asia, providing passengers with convenient travel options.

The new flight will commence operations with three mid-day departures from Addis Ababa to Hyderabad and morning arrivals on the return leg.

Regarding the launch of the new service, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, said: “We are delighted to commence a new passenger service to Hyderabad. Since our first flight to Mumbai, India, in 1971, we have expanded our footprint throughout the country, offering convenient passenger and cargo transportation services.

“This new service will not only enhance travel options for our esteemed passengers but also strengthen trade and tourism ties between the two countries and beyond. Additionally, it is also a testament to Ethiopian’s commitment to enhancing its position as the continent’s top carrier with wide connectivity and world-class service”.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines offers over fifty weekly dedicated passenger and cargo flights to five Indian cities; Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, With the opening of this new passenger route to Hyderabad, Ethiopian will solidify its presence in India and enhance flight alternatives for passengers travelling between and outside the region.