Climate Change: Plant Trees as Valentine Gift,  Says Goodwill Ambassador for Environment

Fidelis David in Akure

Nigerians have been admonished to show goodwill and love by planting trees for their loved ones rather than indulging in sinful acts, especially fornication, while celebrating Valentine’s Day, thereby mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and creating a sustainable environment.

The charge was given at a tree-planting event and donation of art object titled: ‘Extinction’, to the National Museum, Owo, spearheaded by the Ondo State Goodwill Ambassador for Environment, Ms Olayemi Olapeju, in partnership with the Ondo State Ministry of Environment.

Speaking at the event, Olapeju said although every February 14 is the day for the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day in which lovers exchange cards, gifts or flowers with loved ones but the love for the environment is going into extinction, hence the need for Nigerians to plant trees for their loved ones as valentine gift.

She emphasised the importance of protecting the environment and ensuring a safe and green economy for all.

According to her, “You can see that we are having a lot of devastating occurrences concerning deforestation which is leading to climate change. So, we have a lot of work to be done as individuals because these people are not really aware of the fact that there is something called climate change. They are not aware that when they remove trees from the forest without planting another one, they are causing deforestation.”

Speaking on ‘Extinction’ artwork produced by the trio of herself, her twin sister, Mrs. Bolajoko Taiwo, and Mr. Charles Olulaja Akeredolu, son of late Chief J.D. Akeredolu, who invented thorn carving in the 1930s, she said the concept is to symbolize that love for the environment is going into extinction.

She said: “That is why we created this session artwork work, to tell people that, number one, you don’t have to cut down the whole tree to be able to do your artwork. You can see that it has thorns.

“So you can remove the thorn from a tree, without cutting down the tree, use that for your art sculpture. So, that will enable us to have the tree still growing and then, of course, you know it’s very important for the ecosystem.

“Although, you can cut down a tree, but plant another one. Like in Ghana, when you cut down one tree, you are made to go and plant ten trees.

“We also want to use the podium of Valentine’s week to impact positively on the environment. We planted trees before embarking on the art donation event today so as to rewrite the history of valentine gifts by motivating the public to plant trees as Valentine’s gift instead of giving out non-biodegradable gift items to their partners which have damaging environmental impacts. Love for the environment is essential to human sustenance and we want to encourage the public to embrace it.

Earlier, Oladele Olapeju, the chairman, G.O. Olapoju Foundation, noted that tree planting is essential as a means of combating climate change challenges such as desertification, drought, and erosion among others.

He appreciated the trio (artists and authors) for their passion for the promotion of laudable artistic ideas that define love for the environment.

Also, the Administrative Secretary of Ondo State Ministry of Environment, Mr. Kinga Olumide, appealed to residents to avoid indiscriminate felling of trees, saying such gesture exposes the coastal state to all form of environmental hazard.

In his remark, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, appreciated the brains behind the initiative, stressing that thorn carving ensures reduction of tree cutting as only the thorns that grows on trees are removed without cutting down the trees.