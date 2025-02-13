Tinubu Rejoices With Bishop Wale Oke on Re-election as PFN President

.Says he is a man of fine character, principle, faith

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Bishop Francis Wale Oke on his re-election as the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Bishop Oke, a respected religious leader and author, is the presiding bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International, which he founded in 1983. He is also the Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU).

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria re-elected him at the 18th Biennial National Conference in Abuja.

The President, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also congratulated the Christian faithful and commends Bishop Oke for his consistent effort in promoting religious harmony and national renaissance, as demonstrated in his ‘Nigeria Turning Point Prayer Movement’.

President Tinubu described the renowned clergyman as a man of fine character, principle, and faith and encouraged him to continue using the pulpit to teach the good gospel of love, kindness, and peace as embodied by Jesus Christ.

The President prayed for the bishop’s fresh anointing as he continues his leadership role in the Lord’s vineyard.