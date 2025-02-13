Nigeria Customs Hands over 3,897 Seized Arms, Ammunition to Weapons Control Centre

The Nigeria Customs Service has handed over a total of 3,897 arms and ammunition to the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony at the Federal Operations Unit Zone, A Ikeja on Thursday, The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said that a total of 1,599 arms and 2,298 ammunition will be handed over.

Adeniyi explained that the arms were intercepted between 2018 and 2024.

He said that in 2018, the service intercepted 440 arms concealed in 516 bags of plaster of paris.

The CGC added that the seizure amplified the service’s active collaboration with stakeholders in keeping the society off illegal weapons and strengthening public safety.

He highlighted that in May 2018, the service intercepted a significant batch of arms, including 440 pump-action rifles and accessories ingeniously concealed within 516 bags of plaster of paris cement in a 20ft container with the number PONU 210024/1.

Adeniyi stressed that through sustained intelligence operations, the service intercepted two additional containers with registration numbers, CMAU 189817/8 and GESU 255208/1 at Tincan Island Port, similarly concealing arms and ammunition among sanitary wares.

“Today’s handover encompasses a total of 1,599 assorted arms and 2,298 live cartridges recovered from these operations,” Adeniyi said.

He mentioned that the seizure coincided with heightened security challenges from armed bandits in the Northwest and illegal arms proliferations in the Southeast, “revealing the linkage between some transnational smuggling networks and our domestic security challenges through sustained intelligence operations.”

Giving details of the interception, he said that the service deployed forensic capacities to conduct detailed electronic analysis of customs documentation and shipping records through established diplomatic channels.

Adeniyi stated that in carrying out the exercise, the NCS partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage the authorities in Turkey, leading to definitive identification of the purchasing company.

“The investigation trail, which was supported by financial records obtained through court orders in Nigeria, enabled us to establish the identities of those behind these illegal armed shipments,” he said.

He added that through strategic interagency cooperation, particularly with the assistance of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the service successfully prosecuted the case.

Adeniyi stated that the success of the prosecution reinforces the service’s zero-tolerance stance against arms trafficking and validates the effectiveness of the judicial collaboration.

Earlier, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, appreciated the synergy between the National Centre (Office of the National Security Adviser) and the 16 government arms-bearing agencies-particularly the Nigeria Customs Service.

Ribadu who was represented by the Director General of the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo DIG (Rtd), added that the commitment from the NCS was key to the collective fight against the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons.

“I recall with pride the notable arms bust of July 2024 when the NCS intercepted 844 rifles and 112,500 rounds of live ammunition at Onne in Port Harcourt,” Ribadu said.

According to him, the recovered weapons were promptly handed over to the centre and the suspects including the principal suspects, were arrested.

He said that the apprehension of the suspects underscores the critical role of their coordinated efforts and reinforces why agencies must continue channeling intercepted arms to the center.

“Regarding today’s handover of intercepted illicit arms by the NCS, the center will take all necessary measures, in line with relevant conventions and best practices, to permanently remove these weapons from circulation,” Ribadu said.

He highlighted that since its establishment in 2021, the center has spearheaded multi-stakeholder initiatives to curb the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons.

“We have engaged with ministries, security agencies, international partners, and civil society organizations alike to advance our mission of building a safer and more secure Nigeria and West Africa,” he said.

The NSA averred that by effectively managing the entire lifecycle of small arms and light weapons-from registration and tracking to seizure and destruction, the center actively strengthens collective security and aligns with global efforts to combat the illicit trade in arms.

He expressed commitment to providing the necessary support and enabling environment for the centre to perform its core functions, “thereby mitigating threats such as terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, pipeline vandalism, and other challenges to our national peace and stability.”

He added that the center remains grateful to him for his leadership and support.

Ribadu thanked the CGC who he described as a true friend of the center.