Niger Gov Appoints Prominent APC Members into State 

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), among them a one-time chairman of the party in the state, have been named in the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) by the state Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago.

The governor last Tuesday announced the reconstitution of the NSIEC and asked the state House of Assembly to give approval as provided by the law.

Bago named Alhaji Jibrin Imam, the chairman of the party until July 2021, as the chairman of the seven-man commission.

Captain Mohammed Baro, a former APC chairman of Katcha Local Government Council was named as Permanent Commissioner 1V with a one-time Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Amina Guar, the only female member of the commission as Permanent Member V1.

A statement made available to journalists by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Bologi Ibrahim, also named Alhaji Yahaya Idris Abara as Permanent Commissioner III and Mr. M A Liman as permanent member 1.

According to Ibrahim, other members of the commission are Nasiru Ubandiya Permanent Commissioner II, Mr. Kabiru Tanko Zama Permanent Commissioner V and Mr. Ahmed Borgu Permanent Commissioner VII.

Ibrahim said: “The governor said the appointees, who are to be responsible for the conduct of Local Government Elections were appointed based on their track records” and therefore tasked them “to discharge their duties fairly and justly while placing the overall interest of the state above theirs.”

He, however, said that their appointments “is subject to confirmation by the state House of Assembly.”