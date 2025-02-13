House: Toll Operations On Abuja-Akwanga Road Has Become Major Source of Hardship

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has lamented that the toll operations on Abuja-Akwanga road has become a major source of hardship and frustration for Nigerians.

It added that the current operational modalities of running tolls have resulted in severe traffic congestion, turning what should be a relatively short journey into an agonizing ordeal.

It said a journey from Lafia to Abuja, which previously took approximately two hours and 30 minutes, now stretches to an unbearable five hours or more.

To this end, the House called on the Federal Government to immediately improve the operations framework of the Garaku and Abashon toll gates.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored at the plenary on Thursday by Hon. Gaza Gbefwi and three others.

Moving the motion, Gbefwi commended the initiative of the toll operations by the Federal Government on the Abuja–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi road corridor to repay the $460.8 million loan obtained from the China Exim Bank for the road’s rehabilitation and upgrade which was officially launched on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The lawmaker said: “Worried that, the toll operations in Abuja-Akwanga road have instead become a major source of hardship and frustration for Nigerians as current operational modalities of running them have resulted in severe traffic congestion, turning what should be a relatively short journey into an agonizing ordeal.

“For instance, a journey from Lafia to Abuja, which previously took approximately two hours and 30 minutes, now stretches to an unbearable five hours or more.”

Gbefwi noted that this dramatic increase in travel time has significant negative impacts on commuters, businesses and the overall economy.

He explained that it also causes delays in the delivery of goods and services, increases fuel consumption, and leads to loss of productivity.

The lawmaker added that more importantly, it inflicts immense stress and hardship on individuals, families and businesses.

“This led to a pregnant woman delivering a child on the road due to the non-movement of traffic,” Gbefwi stressed.

He argued that a good portion of the road has not been completed and these areas of construction are constituting a death trap, saying a lot of his constituents have lost their lives crossing the road which is not organised due to the construction work.

Gbefwi expressed worry that the situation was rapidly deteriorating and, if left unchecked, has the potential to escalate into a chaotic and anarchic situation, saying they cannot afford to ignore this pressing issue.

The House, therefore, called “on the Federal Government to improve the operations framework of the Garaku and Abashon toll gates immediately”.

It also mandated the relevant committees of the House to investigate the contract governing the toll gates and the operations of these toll gates.

It said: “This investigation should include, but not be limited to: The reasons for the persistent traffic congestion, the feasibility of alternative traffic management systems and uniformity of toll collection all over the country.”

The House also urged relevant government agencies to explore and implement alternative solutions to alleviate the traffic congestion at the toll gates by considering as an interim measure, including a manual cash collection system to replace the current electronic toll collection systems just as it is done at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.