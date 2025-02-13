Atalanta Missing Lookman’s Absence, Beaten at Club Brugge

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ademola Lookman’s continued absence due to knee injury may cost Atalanta a place in the Last 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League following the Italian Serie A side’s 2-1 loss to Club Brugge in the first leg of their knockout play-off tie last night.

The African Player of the Year has been absent from Atalanta since after aggravating the injury he picked up against Napoli in January again during training ahead their Barcelona clash in the Champions League tie.

Lookman’s Super Eagles teammate, Raphael Onyedika, was in action for Brugge all through the 90 minutes duration and was well rated for his contributions from the midfield for the first leg win.

Last night, Atalanta who narrowly missed the automatic eight qualifier teams slot into the knockout as the ninth from the final standing, lost by a controversial late penalty to Club Brugge. Gustaf Nilsson won and scored the winner.

The Belgian champions started brightly and were rewarded for their industry when teenage winger Chemsdine Talbi collected a loose pass and crossed for Ferran Jutgla to dispatch a right-foot shot into the top left corner in the 15th minute.

The visitors from Italy levelled four minutes before the end of the first period, with Croatia international Mario Pasalic heading in Davide Zappacosta’s cross from the left.

However, when Atalanta’s Swedish defender Isak Hien held off his compatriot Nilsson with his arm in added time, Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler awarded a penalty to the hosts which was confirmed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was visibly angered by the decision, but Nilsson kept calm to send visiting keeper Rui Patricio the wrong way from the spot to give his side victory.

The winners of the tie after the second leg will play either Lille or Aston Villa in the last 16 of the competition.

RESULTS

NPFL

B’Insurance 1-0 Enyimba

K’Pillars 2-1 El Kanemi

Kwara Utd 2-0 Shooting

UCL Playoffs

C’Brugge 2-1 Atalanta

Celtic 1-2 B’Munich

Feyenoord 1-0 Milan

Monaco 0-1 Benfica

TODAY

Europa League

Fenerbahce v Anderlecht

Ferencvaros v Plzen

Midtjylland v Sociedad

Royale USG v Ajax

Alkmaar v Galatasaray

FC Porto v a AS Roma

PAOK v FCSB

Twente v Bodo/Glimt