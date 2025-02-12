Akpabio: Senate May Start Process of Passing N54.2trn 2025 Budget Today

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday hinted that the Committee on Appropriation may present its report on the 2025 budget for consideration and eventual passage by the upper chamber today.

Akpabio, who stated this while presiding over plenary yesterday, said the federal lawmakers might commence the consideration of the N54.2 trillion budget estimates immediately it has been presented.

He observed that the chamber was scanty during plenary because most of the senators were in the committee, putting finishing touches to the budget for its possible presentation today or tomorrow.

He made the remarks after a debate on a bill seeking the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture in Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

He told his colleagues that there was the need for them to quickly end the debate for final work on the 2025 appropriation bill.

He explained, “You will observe that some of our colleagues are not in the Chamber because of the required final touches on the 2025 Appropriation bill, report of which will possibly be laid before us tomorrow (Wednesday) or next tomorrow (Thursday) this week.

“So we need to close early to allow for collective efforts in that direction for final consideration and passage of the 2025 appropriation bill.”

The Senate and the House of Representatives had earlier fixed January 31, 2025, for passage of the N49.7 trillion earlier proposed budget for 2025 by President Bola Tinubu .

However, before the date, both chambers shifted their Christmas and the New Year’s resumption from January 31, 2025 to February 4, 2025.

It was the day that the two chambers received communication from President Bola Tinubu which increased the total expenditure profile of the proposed budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion

Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, in their separate remarks after reading the letter had said the budget proposals would have to be reprocessed for the inclusion of an additional N4.5 trillion.

Specifically Akpabio after reading the letter, urged the Committee on Appropriations to expedite action on the request for possible passage of the budget before the end of February.

Apparently, in line with the expeditious consideration of the request, Akpabio during plenary yesterday, announced that the report on the now increased budget size of N54.2 trillion would probably be laid in the Senate on Wednesday or Thursday this week.