UNEP Partners NUPRC to Combat Methane Emissions

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has visited the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in its mission to strengthen collaboration on methane emission abatement in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas sector.

The delegation, led by the UNEP Programme Manager, Marci Baranski, emphasised the importance of working closely with NUPRC to actualise methane reduction efforts in Nigeria, a statement from the upstream regulator, said.

Baranski highlighted UNEP’s collaborative platform, which brings together governments, organisations, and industries to support global methane mitigation strategies.

This focuses on promoting the adoption of advanced data collection and monitoring systems to accurately identify methane emission sources, assisting developing countries in building technical expertise to measure, report, and reduce methane emissions through training and support programmes.

It also promotes strong regulatory frameworks at national and international levels to incentivise methane emission reductions and supporting research and the development of innovative technologies to curb methane emissions across various sectors.

During the visit, the UNEP announced the nomination of NUPRC as a member of its advisory council, which signifies the commission’s critical role in methane mitigation efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the Commission Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, the Executive Commissioner for Development and Production, Enorense Amadasu, expressed NUPRC’s readiness to collaborate with UNEP. He assured the delegation of the commission’s commitment to achieving methane emission abatement goals.

However, Amadasu raised concerns over potential disruptions to exploration activities during data collection exercises. He emphasised the need for a balanced approach that ensures environmental sustainability without compromising operational activities.