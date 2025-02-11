  • Tuesday, 11th February, 2025

El-Rufai to Tinubu’s Fans: I’ve Moved On

Nigeria | 48 minutes ago

•Dismisses claims he’s opposing president

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hasdismissed claims that he failed to support President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, and said he had moved on from such conversations.

Tinubu, backed by the All Progressives Congress, won the election against the main opposition candidates – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

El-Rufai, a key APC chieftain, believed to have been instrumental to Tinubu clinching the party’s ticket, has been at the centre of political discussions, asserting that his views on governance would remain unchanged regardless of his role in the Tinubu-led administration.

An X user, Yusuf Tukur, tweeting as #realYusufTukur, had claimed that Tinubu and his allies had actively sought El-Rufai’s support before the election but later accused him of not backing the president.

“When they were desperately seeking El-Rufai’s support, #officialABAT and his goons were everywhere singing Malam’s praises. Given their penchant for ingratitude, however, they’ve turned around to claim that Malam didn’t even support PBAT. But these testimonies say otherwise,” the tweet read.

In response, El-Rufai stated via his X handle that he had no personal expectations from his political actions, adding that the unfolding events were simply a reflection of human nature.

He said, “We did what we did for God, country, and party, expecting nothing in return. What is unfolding is merely another life experience and part of human nature. We have moved on, but their conscience won’t let them sleep well. Thanks, anyway,” he wrote.

Sometime last week, in a different post, also on X, El-Rufai had clarified his stance on governance, saying he did not subscribe to political pretence, and likened certain politicians to actors.

“Truly, I don’t know how to pretend. Being a Nollywood actor in governance is for some others, not for some of us,” he remarked.

