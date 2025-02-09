2025 UTME: JAMB Warns Centres Against Nighttime Registration

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned registration centres against registering prospective candidates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at night.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board issued a stern warning to 10 registration centres and cautioned others against engaging in similar practices.

JAMB identified the following centres as those involved in unauthorized nighttime registration: Thomas Adewumi University, University Drive Off Oko-Idofin Road, Oko, Kwara State; CBT Centre Otukpo, 14 Federal Road, Otukpo, Benue State; and Ebenezer International School, No. 23 Barry White Street, Near MTN Mast, Pipeline Rumukwurusi, Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Others are: Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel Centre 1, Kano Road, Gumel, Jigawa State; Lafiagi Emirate Information Technology & Innovation Hub, Opposite Main Motor Park, Emir’s Road, Lafiagi, Kwara State; and Zulqud Consult Ltd (ZCL CBT Centre), Government Secondary School, Lugbe By Car Wash, Lugbe Bridge.

JAMB also identified other centres as: Klinnicapps Academy, Old Imaje Road, Formerly Christian Secondary Commercial School, Okuku, Yala, Cross River State; Sani Mikaila Comprehensive College, Plot 34 Rikkos New Layout, Jos, Plateau State; Beeps Technology Limited, 19 Obudu Street, Igoli, Ogoja, Cross River State; and FZX Media Consulting Limited, Km 15, Ikom-Ogoja Highway, Inside Havilla University, Nde, Ikom, Cross River State.

JAMB stressed that this publication serves as a final warning to the named centres.

The board stated that no further notices would be issued before it takes decisive action to address the issue.

“JAMB will not tolerate any violations of the regulations governing the registration process and will take appropriate measures against any centre engaged in questionable or exploitative practices during this exercise,” the statement read.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the registration process to ensure strict adherence to guidelines, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the exercise and promoting fairness and equity.

JAMB urged registration centres to prioritize the well-being of the nation’s youth over profit-driven motives.