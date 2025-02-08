NNPP Crisis Deepens As Kwankwaso’s Faction  Disowns National Convention, NWC Inauguration 

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said that the party never conducted any national convention or inaugurated a new National Working Committee (NWC) member of the party in Lagos State.



The party’s National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, stated this during the party’s NWC meeting with the NNPP National Assembly members led by Senator Rufa’i Hanga at the party’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday.



Ahmed noted that the current NWC of the NNPP was constituted in 2022 under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that there is only one NNPP under his leadership and one national headquarters located in Abuja known to law and the INEC.



He also noted that the only logo of the NNPP known to law was the one with red, white colours with a book and academic cap in the middle, with the slogan ‘Education for All’.

Adding that it was clearly against the law, and against common decency, for any group under the guise of any identity different from those enumerated above, to refer to itself as NNPP.



“We want to use this medium to inform and confirm to the world that the NNPP does not operate from Apapa; we did not hold any convention this year in any hotel lobby in Lagos. Visit the INEC website and confirm for yourselves that our party is never chaired by Dr. Agbo Major.



“Our NWC was inaugurated here in Abuja in April 2022 for a tenure of four years which ends in April 2026, and it is here in Abuja that our party is headquartered and operates from in accordance with the laws of the land. Major and his expelled group parading themselves as NNPP leaders had been suspended and expelled from the party.”



He further stated that “Immediately after the 2023 general elections, some members of the NNPP who openly played anti-party activities were subjected to proper disciplinary procedures and were found wanting. Those members were duly sanctioned, but instead of exploring the party internal mechanisms to address their grievances, they decided to release themselves as willing tools to distract the party.



“The expelled members had been going from one court to the other and swiftly losing one case after another, including courts in Abuja, Ekiti, Port Harcourt, Awka, Kano, and Katsina. In November 2024, they took themselves to court in Abia State, in the name of NNPP.



“Meanwhile, an Abuja Federal High Court as far back as April 2024 had ruled that, as expelled former members of the party, they should stop parading themselves as NNPP members or leaders in any shape or form. The Federal High Court judgement of April 18, 2024, declared them as impostors, having been expelled by the party, and as such can neither sue in the name of the party nor against the party.”



Ahmed further worried that “Major and his group could defile the above court judgements and orders claiming to be holding an unauthorised “national convention’’ for the party. For the purpose of clarity, on January 16, 2025, the High Court of FCT, gave an order restraining them and their privies, proxies and whosoever from carrying out any official duty or activity for or on behalf of NNPP.



“The said orders were served on them, they have briefed their lawyers, they have appeared before the courts and filed their processes. Yet with brazen disregard to the orders of the court, the same group have gone ahead to hold this unlawful meeting and have purported to have elected members of a kangaroo National Working Committee.

“We are in court today Feb. 7, 2025, and INEC has filed their process denying knowledge and existence of the so-called convention in Apapa and the purported election.”