N’central APC Warns ‘Faceless Groups’ Against Attack on Its Leaders 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), North Central has warned those who it described as “faceless groups” to stop further attacks against the leaders of the region.

It decried the activities of some unregistered and unrecognised support groups, which are using the name of the party in the zone to attack, insult and disparage the persons, characters and reputations of some leaders of the party in the zone.

However, a statement issued Saturday and jointly signed by the National Vice-Chairman, North-central, Hon. Mu’azu Rijau and Zonal Secretary, Hon. Yakubu Adamu, passed a vote of confidence on Senator George Akume and the five elected governors in the zone.

The leaders of the region made their resolution known following a crucial meeting of the party’s zonal leaders and state chairmen of the zone held on Friday in Abuja.

It said: “The attention of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-central has been drawn to the activities of some unregistered and unrecognised support groups who are using the name of the party in the zone to attack, insult and disparage the persons, characters and reputations of some eminent leaders of the party in the zone on the media.

“Of particular attention was the recent unwarranted attacks on the person and office of our esteemed and revered leader, the former Executive Governor of Benue State and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume by some sponsored groups.

“The zonal party leadership wishes to condemn and unequivocally reject this development. We make bold to say that these groups are not only unrecognised, they are nothing but usurpers and interlopers.

“The leadership of the party in the zone wishes to pass a vote of confidence on our leaders, particularly Distinguished Senator George Akume and all our five elected governors in the zone, whose contributions to the growth of the party in the zone and indeed the country have been acknowledged by all and sundry.”

The zonal leadership of the party said it remained the only authorised organ to speak or comment on activities of the party in the zone, adding that no other group or set of individuals are permitted to carry out such functions.

“We are by this statement warning these groups to desist forthwith from using the name of North-central zone of the party in any guise to disparage, attack and insult our leaders. Failure to do so will attract the full weight of the law,” it noted.