Gombe, a Model of Peace, Unity, Economic Potential, Says Ogbomosho Monarch 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Soun of Ogbomosho Land, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has commended Gombe State as a shining example of peace, progress, and harmonious coexistence in Nigeria.

The monarch made this remark during a courtesy call on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House, Gombe, yesterday,in continuation of his week-long visit to the state.

Oba Olaoye, visibly impressed by the atmosphere of stability and development in Gombe, noted that his expectations were exceeded, particularly regarding peaceful coexistence and physical infrastructure in the state.

He praised the government’s commitment to promoting unity among diverse ethnic and religious groups, emphasising the model of governance in Gombe is one that Nigeria as a whole should learn from.

“I took a walk at night to see things for myself across major streets of Gombe metropolis, and what I saw was remarkable. Even in Ogbomosho, we do not have such beautiful streetlights. Gombe is clean, peaceful, and safe,” the monarch stated.

The Soun of Ogbomosho further expressed his admiration for the state’s economic potential, revealing his intention to relocate one of his businesses to Gombe.

“We do not work at night in Ogbomosho because of darkness, but with what I have seen here, I am inspired. I am assuring you that I will move one of my companies to Gombe State to contribute to its thriving economy. I am leaving today, but I will certainly return in a significant way to give back to both my subjects and the people of Gombe,” he declared.

Oba Olaoye also appreciated the warm hospitality extended to him by the Gombe State Government and the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III (CFR). He specifically commended the Yoruba community in Gombe, led by the Oba Yoruba of Gombe, for their loyalty and warm reception.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya attributed the peaceful atmosphere in Gombe to the strong social fabric that binds its diverse communities together.

He explained that the state’s cosmopolitan nature has made it a melting pot of ethnic and religious groups over the years.

“Our strategic location in the North-east has attracted people from various backgrounds, and our peaceful coexistence has significantly boosted our economy. The Yoruba community, in particular, has made invaluable contributions to our state’s economic growth,” the governor stated.

Governor Inuwa also acknowledged the courage of Oba Olaoye in making the visit despite misleading narratives about the North-east.

“As a dogged leader, you defied discouraging impressions and fulfilled your promise of coming to Gombe. This visit has rekindled the historic bond between Gombe and Ogbomosho in Oyo State. Be assured that we will reciprocate this goodwill in due course,” he added.

Earlier, the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, who is also the Chairman of Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, described Oba Olaoye’s visit as a significant step toward strengthening the long-standing relationship between the people of Gombe and Ogbomosho.

He noted the deep-rooted trade and economic ties between the two states and observed that intermarriages over the decades have further cemented their bond.

“Social relationships flourish when people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds embrace one another as one. The presence of Your Majesty in Gombe today is a testament to our shared history and commitment to unity,” the Emir remarked.