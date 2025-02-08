  • Saturday, 8th February, 2025

Ex-Agitators Beam Searchlight on PAP, Commends Tinubu’s Interest in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Liberators and Ex Agitators Forum (NDLEF) has called for the investigation of the the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) of the federal government over alleged maladministration.
The NDLEF, at a media briefing in Abuja, called on anti-graft agencies to investigate suspicious financial transactions at the àgency.
It alleged the transactions were related to diversion of funds and award of contracts to companies that lack the capacity to discharge such responsibilities.
The group said the fund was meant for the development of the Niger Delta region.
The Presidential Amnesty Programme is headed by Dr Dennis Otuaro.
The group, led by its convener, Odey Otunu, who made the call at a media briefing in Abuja, commended President Bola Tinubu’ for finding Niger Deltans worthy of national assignments.
“We all acknowledge the interest of the President Bola Tinubu led government in the development of the Niger Delta region through release of funds for Niger Delta oriented government parastatals like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the Presidential Amnesty Office.
“However, as a group, we cannot fold hands and watch those who are supposed to be beacons of hope and pilots of the development in the Niger Delta Region, become our nightmares, hence this press briefing is necessary to amplify the plight of the region before things get out of hand”, it said.
The group called on the EFCC to investigate the financial transactions of the agency, while noting that if nothing is done, they will engage in peaceful protest to drive home their request.

