Natasha Akpoki-Uduaghan Seeks Establishment of Diaspora Investment, Development Bank to Halt ‘Japa’

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The newly appointed chairman of Senate Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Nongovernmental Organisations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has advocated functional governance to address the “Japa” syndrome. Akpoti-Uduaghan stated this at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja on Thursday.

“Japa”, originally coined from the Yoruba language, is the mass emigration of Nigerians seeking better opportunities abroad.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said reversing the “Japa” trend required creating an enabling environment that encouraged Nigerians to stay and invest in their home country.

She highlighted the urgent need for structural economic reforms to retain Nigerian talent and harness the diaspora’s potential for national development.

The senator said, “We cannot keep losing our best brains to other countries. However, the solution is not to force them to stay.

“People stay where opportunities are abundant, security is assured, and governance is functional.

“Nigeria must provide these conditions to stop the ‘Japa’ syndrome.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan proposed three key strategies, including the establishment of a Diaspora Investment and Development Bank.

She explained that Nigerians abroad could invest their remittances in structured projects in Nigeria through the Diaspora bank when established.

She said the bank would be managed by trusted professionals who would allow Diaspora contributions to be channelled into sectors like healthcare, infrastructure, and technology.

Akpoti-Uduaghan explained, “Diaspora remittances contribute over $21 billion annually to Nigeria’s economy.

“We must create a system where this wealth can be strategically invested in sectors that will drive economic growth, instead of being consumed on daily expenses alone.”

The second strategy, she explained, is to expand economic opportunities and industrial development. She pointed out that countries, like India and Ethiopia, had successfully harnessed their Diaspora by establishing industries where returning citizens could work and contribute their expertise.

Akpoti-Uduaghan called for the development of high-tech zones, textile hubs, and manufacturing sectors to ensured that skilled professionals could return home to viable job opportunities.

She said, “Nigeria must take lessons from countries, like India, which dominates the global ICT sector, and Ethiopia, which has established over 80 thriving textile industries with the help of its diaspora. We must replicate these models.”

The third strategy she proposed was the creation of a Comprehensive Nigerian Diaspora Database

The senator stressed the importance of gathering accurate data on Nigerians abroad to properly engage, integrate, and support their participation in national development.

She proposed working with embassies to compile data on Nigerians in America, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Africa, identifying their skills and potential contributions.

“How many Nigerians are in America? Canada? Europe? We need to know. Data drives decision-making. We must also track how diaspora funds are used to ensure transparency and accountability,” she stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed the need to engage international organisations, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other global NGOs that provide funding, training, and technical expertise for development projects.

She announced plans to organise a Nigeria Diaspora Business Summit, where Nigerian professionals abroad could showcase their innovations, businesses, and investment opportunities in the country.

“Our goal is to make Nigeria a hub where our citizens, whether at home or abroad, feel confident to invest, return, and build their future,” she concluded.

Senator Victor Umeh praised Akpoti-Uduaghan’s leadership and expressed confidence in her ability to transform the diaspora engagement agenda.

“She is energetic, visionary, and ready to break new grounds. I am optimistic that she will drive significant reforms to maximise the potential of Nigeria’s diaspora community,” Umeh stated.

The meeting was attended by the outgoing chairman of the committee, Umeh; vice chairman, Anthony Harris; and other committee members.

The inaugural meeting marked the beginning of a new era for Nigeria’s diaspora engagement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed to work closely with the presidency, international stakeholders, and Nigerians abroad to ensure a sustainable and inclusive national development strategy.