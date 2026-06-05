In Climax of Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary, NNS Delta Seeks Information to Curb Insecurity

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta) has solicited for a sustained joint security efforts with sister security agencies and stakeholders to curb myriad of insecurity in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta) Warri, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, made the appeal Thursday night at a dinner to climax the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy, which was held at the NNS Delta Auditorium in Warri.

He urged stakeholders particularly to provide timely information that will nip in the bud any threats in the Nigerian waterways in NNS Delta’s area of responsibility.

“I welcome you all most warmly to this dinner, the climax of activities marking 70 years of the Nigerian Navy. Tonight, we celebrate not just a milestone in our history, but a week of service that brought the Navy closer to the people we exist to defend.

“Tonight, I seek even more support from you. Support us with timely information to secure our waterways, support our civil-military programmes, and continue to see the Navy as your Navy. Together, we will build a safer Delta and a stronger Nigeria,” he added.

He recalled that the NNS DELTA began the 70th Nigerian Navy celebrations on May 23 with a Widows Outreach Programme where over 200 widows from host communities received food items, spiritual and health talks, as well as assurance for support from the Delta State Government through the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs who was the Special Guest of Honour at the events.

“We honoured their sacrifice and resilience, because strong families build a strong nation,” he said, adding that on May 25, the Base conducted an Educational Rhapsody at Ogiame Primary School where about 1,200 notebooks, textbooks and teaching aids during which every pupil received a school bag.

“By investing in those children, we invest in the future of Nigeria. Education remains the surest path to national development,” he said.

On the same day, Tasiu said the Base also insugurated projects constructed by the Base and others sponsored by its partners.

“To my left outside this hall you will find one of the most beautiful building in the Base, a 30 x 1 self-contained senior rates accommodation 100 per cent financed by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited. Permit me to also state that the executive officer of the Base now occupies a well-furnished executive accommodation courtesy of Tantita,” he said.

The Naval boss also disclosed that the celebrations continued at Uvwie community on May 30, with a Medical Rhapsody where over 1,000 persons benefited from free consultations, laboratory tests, eye and dental checks, drugs and health education by the medical team of Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri.

“The spirit of the anniversary came alive on 2 and 3 June 2026 at our sports ground. We hosted football, volleyball and tug-of-war matches. Young boys and young girls football teams played with joy and energy, reminding us that the Navy of tomorrow is being shaped today.

“The high point was the mixed agencies football and tug-of-war matches. Two teams were formed, each comprising men and women drawn from all security and paramilitary agencies. The Services did not contest against one another. We played as teams to demonstrate that better inter-agency collaboration, anchored on teamwork, training and shared responsibility, can defeat any challenge,” he said.

Tasiu said that was the model the various security agencies must take to joint operations in the creeks and beyond.

He thanked the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, and acknowledged his effort in presenting the Base request to the governor, and following it through to a logical conclusion, noting that it reflects true statesmanship and commitment to service.

“I am equally honoured to acknowledge Vice Admiral DPE Omotsola, the 10th Chief of the Naval Staff. Sir, your fatherly advice, professional guidance, motivation and encouragement have been a source of strength to officers and ratings of NNS Delta.

“Vice Admiral DPE Omotsola, the 10th Chief of the Naval Staff, who joined the Nigerian Navy when it was seven years, expressed happiness with the transformation of the institution over the years.

“For Nigerian Navy, I am extremely happy that we are 70 years. We have gone through a lot. The army, the Navy, the Airforce and the police. We have gone through a lot but never allow challenges to overcome us,” he added.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, said he was proud of the synergy between the Nigerian Navy and marine police in securing the waterways in the state.

“Nigerian Navy has been our partners. We have had synergy with them to police the waterways with our marine police and we are really proud of our relationship together.

“On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, we in the Nigeria Police Force are here to celebrate with the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta for achieving this feather for the past 70 years. 70 years of celebrations of sailing on the Nigerian waters and all over the world,” he added.

Secretary to the Delta State Government, Emu, was full of praises to the Nigerian Navy for the prevailing peace in the state.

Executive Officer, Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta), Navy Captain Daniel Beecroft, commended the successful programmes lined up for the celebrations and gave kudos to the commander, Commodore Tasiu, for the guidance and counseling while putting the events together.

The event was attended by officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Air Force, the Nigeria police, sister agencies and retired officers who witnessed traditional displays from the three ethnic nationalities in Warri South Local Government Areas.

The dinner marked the end of the NNS Delta celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy which started with a Jummat prayer on May 21st at the NNS Delta mosque