  • Friday, 5th June, 2026

FG Releases Funds for Five Months CATA Arrears to Varsity Lecturers

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja  

The Federal Government has released funds for the payment of five months accumulated Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) to eligible academic staff in federal universities.  

This was contained in a letter dated June 4, from the Office of the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to vice-chancellors of federal universities.  

The letter, with reference FME/IS/UNI/C.98/Vol.2/14, said the payment is in accordance with the provisions of the signed FGN/ASUU 2025 Agreement.  

Alausa stated that the release fulfills the Federal Government’s commitment to effective implementation of the agreement and vice-chancellors were directed to ensure the immediate clearance of all outstanding CATA payments due to lecturers and other eligible academic staff in their universities.  

The minister further instructed that where universities had advanced funds from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), or any other institutional source to pay the allowance from January, appropriate steps should be taken to refund such amounts to the relevant university accounts and budget heads upon receipt of the Federal Government allocation.  

He also requested strict compliance with extant financial regulations and proper record-keeping of all payments and reimbursements under the arrangement.  

“I write to inform you that the Federal Government has released funds for the payment of five (5) months Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) to eligible academic staff of federal universities, in accordance with the provisions of the signed FGN/ASUU 2025 Agreement, and in fulfilment of the FGN’s commitment to effective implementation of the agreement.

“Consequently, you are requested to ensure the immediate clearance of all outstanding CATA payments due to lecturers and other eligible academic staff in your university.

“In addition, where the university had advanced funds from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) or any other institutional source for the payment of the allowance from January 2026, appropriate steps should be taken to refund such amounts to the relevant university accounts and budget heads upon receipt of the Federal Government allocation.

“You are also requested to ensure strict compliance with extant financial regulations and maintain proper records of all payments and reimbursements effected under this arrangement.”

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