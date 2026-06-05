NDC Defends Primaries, Denies Imposition of Candidates

* Launches reconciliation process after elections

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed allegations of irregularities and imposition of candidates in its recently concluded presidential, governorship, National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly primaries, insisting that all contestants were given a fair opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

The party said claims that its primaries were manipulated were either borne out of ignorance of its constitution and guidelines or deliberate attempts by opponents unsettled by the party’s growing popularity across the country.

In a statement on Friday and signed by the National Secretary of the party, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the NDC maintained that its primary elections were conducted transparently and in line with its founding principles of consultation, inclusiveness and consensus-building.

The statement, titled ‘Understanding the Just Concluded NDC Primary Elections,’ argued that the party deserved commendation for adopting an innovative model that emphasized stakeholder engagement and consensus-building before the conduct of the primaries.

“The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the fastest-growing political party in Nigeria, is founded on the principles of leadership, consultation, inclusiveness and consensus-building,” Enekweizu stated.

He explained that the process was particularly effective in the South-east geopolitical zone, where much of the criticism against the primaries originated.

According to him, the party relied on an established leadership structure associated with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, comprising prominent elder statesmen and political leaders serving as caucus heads in the five South-east states.

The caucus leaders include former governor of Abia State and ex-NDDC Board Chairman, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; former governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Sam Egwu; former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; and former governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa. In Anambra State, the process was coordinated by Obi’s political team.

Enekweizu said the caucus leaders were mandated to consult stakeholders, build consensus and make recommendations based on the political realities in their respective states.

He stressed that the arrangement did not deprive any aspirant of the opportunity to contest.

“This process was conducted without prejudice to the rights of any aspirant. Where aspirants disagreed with recommendations made by stakeholders or caucus leaders, they were free to test their popularity through the democratic process at the grassroots level, and this was duly accommodated,” he said.

The NDC Secretary insisted that the national leadership never interfered with the selection of candidates.

“At no time has the NDC National Secretariat been involved in the business of picking, choosing or imposing candidates on any constituency or state,” he stated.

“Every aspirant who approached the party was received, attended to and directed to engage with the appropriate caucus leaders, stakeholders and grassroots members of the party in their respective states,” he said.

The party also defended its affirmative action policy, noting that efforts were made to encourage greater female participation in elective offices while providing support for serving lawmakers seeking re-election.

According to the statement, apart from those considerations, all aspirants who purchased Expression of Interest Forms were required to participate in the primaries and engage party members at the grassroots.

The NDC acknowledged reports of some aspirants prematurely declaring themselves candidates and complaints arising from aspects of the electoral process. However, it said such matters had been referred to the party’s Appeal Panel and leadership for resolution.

The party disclosed that its National Executive Committee (NEC) had already approved a broad reconciliation process aimed at healing grievances and strengthening internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general election.

“As resolved at yesterday’s NEC meeting, we now look forward to the commencement of a comprehensive reconciliation process,” Enekweizu said.

“We count on our esteemed caucus leaders, state chairmen, stakeholders and party leaders to engage all aspirants and members in the interest of unity, cohesion and the continued growth of our party.”

The NDC maintained that throughout the nomination process, aspirants and stakeholders were consistently directed to work through their respective state caucuses for consultations and dispute resolution.

According to the party, its primary responsibility was to receive new members, reassure them of its commitment to fairness, transparency and inclusiveness, and connect them with the appropriate party structures for participation in the electoral process.

Enekweizu described the approach as evidence of the party’s commitment to internal democracy, consultation and respect for established leadership structures.

The NDC, which received its registration certificate from the electoral authorities on February 5, 2026, said it had, within 90 days, established party structures from ward to national levels, held two NEC meetings and conducted nationwide primaries for presidential, governorship, National Assembly and state legislative positions.

The party further claimed that, based on its representation in the National Assembly, it has emerged as the country’s second-largest political party, underscoring what it described as its rapid rise in Nigeria’s political landscape.

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