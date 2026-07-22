UI Appoints Prof. Olapegba As 14th Vice-Chancellor 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI) has appointed Prof. Peter Olamakinde Olapegba as the institution’s 14th substantive vice-chancellor following a competitive selection process involving eight candidates.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Adebisi Akande, made the announcement shortly after the council approved the recommendation of the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board.

Akande, while announcing the appointment, said the process of selecting a new vice-chancellor commenced in line with the provisions of the University Act ahead of the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent vice-chancellor on November 1, 2026.

He explained that advertisements inviting applications for the position were published in three national newspapers in April 2026, attracting six applications from qualified candidates.

According to him, the governing council subsequently constituted a search team, as required by law, to identify other suitably qualified academics who had not initially applied for the position. The exercise yielded two additional applications, bringing the total number of candidates to eight.

The former Osun State governor disclosed that the council met with all eight candidates on Tuesday, July 21, for a rigorous assessment during which members independently evaluated and scored each candidate in accordance with approved guidelines.

Akande said the exercise produced five candidates who were shortlisted in order of merit for the final stage of the selection process.

He further explained that the Governing Council appointed two of its members to serve on the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board, while the University Senate had earlier elected two representatives to participate in the exercise.

He noted that the selection board interviewed the five shortlisted candidates on Wednesday before recommending Prof. Olapegba as the most suitable candidate for the office of vice-chancellor.

While describing the selection process as “thorough, transparent and highly competitive”, Akande said the Governing Council unanimously approved the recommendation of the Selection Board.

“It is, therefore, my pleasure to present to you the14th vice-chancellor of this great university, the University of Ibadan, Professor Peter Olamakinde Olapegba. We wish him success in his tenure,” Akande said.

Olapegba, who currently serves as the university’s deputy vice-chancellor (administration) and is a professor in the Department of Psychology, will succeed the incumbent vice-chancellor, whose tenure expires on November 1, 2026.

His appointment makes him the 14th substantive vice-chancellor of Nigeria’s premier university following a competitive selection process conducted in accordance with the university’s statutory provisions.