Police Apprehend, Detain Suspect, Simeon, for  Death of Trader in Abuja

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, yesterday apprehended and detained one Onu Simeon following a fatal altercation that led to the death of Ifeanyi Chukwu at Utako Market, Abuja.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said that on February 5, 2025, at about 09:30a.m, the Command received a distress call regarding a fight in Utako Market.

She said the police operatives swiftly responded to the scene, where Ifeanyi Chukwu was found lying unconscious on the ground. 

He was immediately rushed to NNPC Hospital, Utako, by police operatives, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

Adeh said preliminary investigations revealed that Onu Simeon of Anguwan Biggy, Jabi Daki Biyu, and one Ifeanyi Chukwu of Kuchigoro, Lugbe, had earlier engaged in a dispute over a space to display their goods for sale. 

The disagreement, she said escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Ifeanyi Chukwu suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. 

She said that his remains have since been deposited at a general hospital for further investigation, while the suspect, Onu Simeon, is currently in police custody as investigations continue. 

She assured the public that further updates will be communicated in due course.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Olatunji Disu, urged residents to adopt peaceful means of resolving disputes, emphasizing that violence often leads to tragic and unpredictable consequences. 

He reassures the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order across the FCT.

