Venite University to Expedite Take-off of Law College

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

As part of efforts to ensure the seamless commencement of academic activities at its proposed Law College, Venite University has intensified engagements with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s legal education sector through a strategic visit to the Nigerian Law School.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charity Aremu, led officials of the university’s Abuja Liaison Office on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, where discussions centred on the successful establishment and smooth take-off of Venite Law College.

The delegation was received by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Olugbemisola Titilayomi Odusote, alongside the Secretary to the Council of Legal Education and Director of Administration, Aderonke Olufemi Osho, as well as the Law School Librarian, Olayinka Akinwumi.

During the meeting, the Nigerian Law School management offered advisory support and encouragement to the university as it prepares to launch the Law College, stressing the importance of maintaining high standards, professionalism and integrity in legal education.

In a symbolic gesture of support, Akinwumi donated a book to the proposed Law College and assured the institution of continuous guidance towards achieving excellence in legal training.

Professor Aremu reaffirmed the commitment of Venite University to producing globally competitive legal professionals through quality academic training and institutional excellence.

The visit is seen as another major step in the university’s ongoing expansion drive and preparations for the commencement of its Law College programme.

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