FG Begins Tolling on 227.2km Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi Highway, Exempts Armed Forces

•Concession to Chinese firm to last 25 years

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government has officially kicked off tolling on the the 227.2 kilometres Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi highway, an arrangement that is expected to help repay a loan obtained from the China Exim Bank.

However, vehicles driven by the police and military will be exempted from paying the fees, while commercial vehicles will pay only 50 per cent. Specifically, while cars will pay N500, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) will shell out N800, light vehicles and minibuses will pay N1000, while trucks, buses and multi-axle vehicles will pay N1,600.

A brief on the project showed that toll gates on the routes are divided into four sections, namely: Keffi, Akwanga, Lafia and Makurdi.

The agreement falls under the Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI) Phase 1 framework, which seeks to engage private sector participation in the management of key federal road corridors across the country.

The tolling was concessioned to Messrs China Harbour Operations and Maintenance Company Limited, in partnership with Catamaran Nigeria Limited, who will be responsible for tolling, maintenance, and overall operations throughout a 25-year period.

At the event which took place at Garaku Toll Station, Nasarawa State, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, represented by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, said tolling operations remain pivotal to the maintaining of road networks in Nigeria.

He described the road corridor as a vital infrastructure route in Nigeria, serving as an essential highway for both the economic and social activities of the central and northern regions of the country.

According to him, the collection of tolls will generate much-needed revenue for the maintenance and expansion of Nigerian roads, ensuring that Nigeria’s federal roads are properly maintained through sustainable funding mechanisms.

“It is with great pride and optimism that I stand before you today on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria as we officially launch the commencement of toll operations on our federal roads, beginning with the 227.2km Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road corridor.

“It is to be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria rehabilitated and upgraded the road through the preferential credit loan from the China Exim Bank. The loan agreement provided among other things, that upon completion, the road would be tolled, operated, and maintained by a private party and that revenue collected from the operation shall be preferentially used for the loan repayment to the China Exim Bank,” the minister stated.

According to him, the tolling initiative aligns with global best practices, ensuring sustained road quality while generating revenue for ongoing maintenance and loan repayment.

Besides tricycles, pedal vehicles, motorcycles, and other two-or three-wheeled modes of transport primarily used by disadvantaged populations are exempt from the toll fees, with general toll tariff projected to increase by 20 per cent every five years.

“I encourage all Nigerians to embrace this initiative as this will serve as a catalyst for improved road maintenance and economic growth. Therefore, I call on us all to continue to support this government policy while ensuring that the ultimate goal of having a transportation system that is modern, safe, and capable of meeting the needs of our growing nation is achieved,” Umahi added.

Also speaking, the Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, sought the cooperation of Nigerians to make the tolling programme a success.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Folorunsho Adebiyi, reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring continuous funding of operations, maintenance and improvement works on the highways.

He argued that a a well-maintained road will boost the national economy, enhance the fight against insurgency, reduce travel time and reduce the maintenance costs on vehicles and on the roads.

The Operation and Maintenance (O&M) concessionaire representative, Mr Jason Wong, promised to collaborate under the guidance of the Nigerian

government to ensure that the road remains in excellent condition, providing high-quality travel experience for all users.