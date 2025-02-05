VC Urges Ethical Use of AI to Safeguard Core Values

Funmi Ogundare

Vice-Chancellor of the African School of Economics, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, has urged Nigerians to approach artificial intelligence with ethical considerations.

He stressed the importance of establishing protocols, policies, and frameworks to protect the core values that are important to humans. He said this is crucial to prevent technology from eventually dominating and deceiving humans.

Prof. Adedimeji spoke recently at the maiden public lecture of the university, ‘Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Higher Education in Africa’.

In his paper, ‘The Past is Present, The Present is Now’, he explained that humanity today stands precariously at the brink of a precipice with fascinating and disruptive technologies that can be used to make life easy and, at the same time, abused.

He described artificial intelligence as a current reality that permeates various facets of human lives, with its amazing potential in education.

“It is part of the past that is still present, and it is an innovation that will still shape the future, and the future is here already,” the VC stated.

With AI, he noted that it is possible for students to receive personalised instruction, adding, “We can also analyse vast amounts of data and gain insights into how each student learns best. AI opens new doors to customised learning experience that nurtures each student’s potential. With instructional tools, education can be more dynamic, engaging and interactive, sparking curiosity, igniting creative thinking and fostering a love for lifelong learning.”

He also noted the indispensable role of AI in facilitating access to education.

“We know that AI can facilitate global access to quality education, the fourth Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), and bring world-class resources to remote and underserved areas, thereby breaking down geographical barriers and democratising access to knowledge.

“Students anywhere can also have access to the same cutting-edge materials and expert instruction available somewhere, levelling the playing field like never before. The opportunities are limitless,” Adedimeji said.

Prof Ibrahim Adeyanju, a cybersecurity expert and Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, stressed the urgent need for African leaders to modernise and revolutionise education through AI. He highlighted the crucial role of education in driving sustainable development and fostering socio-economic growth.

“Despite Africa’s recent progress, the continent still faces significant educational challenges, limiting its ability to compete globally,” Adeyanju explained.

He also pointed out that issues such as low teacher effectiveness and high rates of out-of-school children are major obstacles to educational development in Africa. He called for the integration of AI to tackle these challenges, suggesting that AI could transform education by enhancing language learning, utilising chatbots, and offering virtual classrooms.

AI could also provide personalised learning experiences and improve access to quality education, especially in remote areas, Adeyanju stated.

To address these issues, Adeyanju recommended several steps, including the creation of culturally relevant and ethical AI frameworks, comprehensive training for educators, bridging digital divides through targeted initiatives, and promoting locally developed AI solutions.