Kwara NDC Guber Candidate Unveils Six-Point  Agenda to Advance Good Governance 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 elections, the governorship candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress(NDC ) in Kwara State, Professor Abdulmumin Olayinka Ajia, has unveiled a six-point agenda that will take the state to greater heights if given the mandate to lead the state.

Prof. Ajia made the presentation in Ilorin weekend while participating in an interactive session for all the governorship candidates of political parties in the state organised by the Kwara State Chapter of the Association of Kwara Online Media Practitioners (ASKOMP).

He listed the six-point agenda as

security and justice; enterprise and jobs; education and skills; health and household security; infrastructure and energy; and transparent governance.

Ajia said that his vision is to build “a safe Kwara, a productive Kwara, a prosperous people” through functioning institutions, measurable commitments and public accountability.

“Kwarans deserve to know when a decision will be made, who is making it, what it will cost and how it will be judged,” he said.

On security, Ajia proposed a Kwara Rural Security and Recovery Compact to strengthen coordination among security agencies, local governments and communities, protect confidential reporting, and support communities recovering from attacks and displacement.

To expand employment, he outlined Productive Corridors and Itesiwaju Districts, connecting agriculture and enterprise to roads, reliable power, storage, processing facilities, skills and markets.

He also proposed three pathways for young graduates: a predictable annual public-sector recruitment season based on funded vacancies; an annual private-sector hiring season supported by incentives tied to verified employment; and enterprise grants or affordable loans, alongside mentoring and business support.

“My ambition is that every young graduate in Kwara can find a route into productive and gainful employment,” Ajia stated.

“My education proposals include a 90-day enrolment and attendance drive, better teacher deployment, career guidance and technical training linked to employment opportunities.

“In healthcare, he pledged stronger primary health centres, improved referrals and phased health-insurance expansion towards universal coverage.”

For workers, Ajia proposed working towards a sustainable N120,000 public-service wage benchmark, subject to payroll verification, full costing, consultation with organised labour and a published funding and implementation timetable.

He also committed to transparent promotion processes and a verified, funded pension and gratuity settlement schedule.

On infrastructure, he outlined improved public transport, worker and student passes, dependable waste collection, roads, water and power.

His proposed Ilorin light rail, according to him, will undergo demand, feasibility, operating-cost and financing assessments before any construction decision.

Ajia pledged to establish a baseline of state finances, liabilities, contracts and assets within his first 100 days.

He also said that his administration would publish revenues, expenditure and contract details, including security-vote spending subject to narrow safety exceptions.

The NDC governorship candidate also proposed ward councillors’ offices as accessible entry points for public services and a 25-commitment first-term delivery compact, tracked quarterly through a public green, yellow and red dashboard.