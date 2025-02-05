Trump: US Will Take over Gaza, Develop and Own It

Goddy Egene with agency reports





United States President, Donald Trump yesterday said he wants the U.S. to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere.

Speaking at a start of joint news conference with Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the White House, Trump said: “We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.”

According to him, the U.S. would level destroyed buildings and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.

Trump had earlier suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be “permanently” resettled outside the war-torn territory.

Trump said: “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy.”

The president’s most strident argument to date for mass relocation from Gaza comes amid growing uncertainty that the temporary ceasefire and hostage agreement struck last month between Israel and Hamas can reach an even more delicate second stage.

Egypt, Jordan and other U.S. allies in the Mideast have cautioned Trump that relocating Gaza’s more than two million Palestinians would threaten Mideast stability, risk expanding the conflict and undermine a decades-long push by the U.S. and allies for a two-state solution.

Trump had January 25, floated the idea of taking over the Gaza Strip, urging Egypt and Jordan take in more people. When asked back then if he was suggesting a long-term or short-term solution, he said: “Could be either.”

He has since reiterated that plan at least four times, including yesterday when he said Palestinians in Gaza could go to other countries beyond Jordan and Egypt as well.

Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations, as well as Palestinian leaders, have publicly rejected the idea that critics say would amount to ethnic cleansing.

But Trump yesterday declared: “I feel very differently about Gaza than a lot of people. I think they should get a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land, and we get some people to put up the money to build it and make it nice and make it habitable and enjoyable.”

“I don’t know how they (Palestinians) could want to stay,” Trump added when asked about reactions by Palestinian and Arab leaders to his proposal.

“They are not going to want to go back to Gaza.”