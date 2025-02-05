Sen. Nwoko Defects to APC, Laments PDP Crisis

*Senate Asks FG To Rename Kado Estate After Useni

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North), has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection letter was read on the floor by President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

The letter was titled, “Notice of Departure from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Nwoko explained that his decision was based on the persistent crises plaguing the PDP.

He said the development had weakened its ability to function as an effective opposition political party.

Nwoko said, “The PDP, which once stood as a formidable platform for democratic participation and national development, had unfortunately been engulfed in persistent crises, ranging from internal divisions to a lack of clear leadership and direction.”

He expressed concern that the party’s instability poses a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

He warned that “if urgent steps were not taken to address this national emergency, Nigeria risks sliding into a dangerous one-party system, which history has shown to be detrimental to governance and national stability.”

The Senator urged the Senate to establish an ad-hoc Committee to investigate the internal crisis within the PDP and recommend solutions to safeguard Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

He said, “This committee should examine the root causes of the party’s internal implosion, engage relevant stakeholders, and propose reforms that will ensure the survival of a viable opposition in Nigeria.

Nwoko nevertheless, pledged continued service to the people of Delta North and contributions to national progress.

He also requested that his new party affiliation be reflected in the Senate’s records.

The defection marks another high-profile political shift amid ongoing realignments within Nigeria’s political landscape.

There was a mild drama after the letter was read with the PDP senators trying to put up a resistance to his actions but they were overruled by Akpabio.

Nwoko’s defection had changed the membership composition of the 10th Senate as APC now has 64 senators; PDP, 33; LP : five; NNPP: two; SDP: two and APGA, APGA, one

The 10th Senate currently have a total of 107 senators following the demise of the Anambra South Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, and the election of Edo Central representative, Monday Okpebholo as Edo State Governor.

Meanwhile, the red chamber Wednesday asked the Federal Government to immortalise the late Senator Jeremiah Useni by renaming the Kado Estate in Abuja after him.

Similarly, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of Mr. Ibikunle Bayonle Fatai from Oyo State, Ikpeme Kenneth Ndem (Cross River); and Hon. Justice Buba Ibrahim Nyaure (rest) from Taraba State as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.