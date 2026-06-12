NAF Air Strikes Decimate Terrorist Enclave, Neutralise Scores in Northern Tumbuns

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has delivered another significant blow to terrorist elements in the Lake Chad Basin, following precision air strikes that destroyed a terrorist enclave and neutralised scores of insurgents at Metele in the Northern Tumbuns area.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the operation was carried out in the early hours of 10 June 2026 after credible intelligence, supported by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, confirmed the presence of a senior terrorist commander, terrorist hideouts and heightened insurgent activity within the area.

“Acting on the intelligence, NAF air assets were deployed against the identified targets. Upon arrival, aircrew observed significant terrorist movement around concealed structures, further confirming the presence of hostile elements within the location.

Following positive target identification, the aircraft executed precision strikes on the designated targets. The engagement resulted in devastating effects on the terrorist positions, with post-strike Battle Damage Assessment confirming the destruction of the enclave and the neutralisation of scores of terrorists,” the statement said.

Reacting to the successful operation, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, commended the personnel involved and reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to sustaining relentless pressure on terrorist elements across the country.

He stated: “We will continue to leverage our air power capabilities to locate, strike and destroy terrorist targets wherever they are found. The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in denying terrorists freedom of action and ensuring they have no safe haven within our sovereign territory.”