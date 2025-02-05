AbdulRazaq: Reshaping Nigeria’s Creative Industry

Seun Oloketuyi writes that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has become the architect of modern filmmaking in Nigeria with his establishment of a Sugar Film Factory – as a game changer for the Creative Industry – in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

At age 65, Governor AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq is not just governing Kwara State—he is reshaping Nigeria’s creative industry. His administration’s landmark achievement, the Sugar Film Factory, is a testament to his commitment to positioning Kwara as a premier hub for movie production in West Africa.

The Sugar Film Factory: A Game-Changer for the Creative Industry

Located in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, the Sugar Film Factory is a state-of-the-art facility designed to elevate film, television, and photography production in Nigeria. With world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, the studio provides a dedicated space for filmmakers, content creators, and media professionals to bring their visions to life.

Key Features of the Factory

Cyclorama Studio – A seamless, curved background studio ideal for special effects and chroma keying, enabling high-quality green screen production.

TV Production Studios – Two fully equipped studios designed for television production, ensuring that broadcast-quality content can be produced within the facility.

Independent Film Production Studio – A large space designed for feature film production, with ample room for set construction and advanced equipment.

Green Rooms & Makeup Facilities – Comfortable spaces for actors and crew to prepare and relax, ensuring smooth production workflow.

Training Rooms – Dedicated spaces for filmmaking workshops, technical training, and creative development to nurture local talent.

Photography Studios – Professional studios designed for portrait and commercial photography, equipped with advanced lighting and camera equipment.

Co-Working Offices – Shared office spaces that encourage collaboration and networking among industry professionals.

Canteen – A well-equipped cafeteria providing meals and refreshments for cast and crew.

AbdulRazaq’s Achievements with the Sugar Film Factory

Governor AbdulRazaq’s vision for the Sugar Film Factory extends beyond just building infrastructure. His administration has ensured that the facility contributes significantly to the state’s creative economy.

Completion of a World-Class Film Studio.The full completion of the Sugar Film Factory is a major milestone in Kwara’s creative sector. The facility meets international production standards, making it an attractive destination for Nollywood and global filmmakers.

Creation of Jobs and Economic Growth

The film industry is a major employer worldwide, and the Sugar Film Factory is playing its part in job creation. The facility has already generated over 100 direct jobs and more than 500 indirect jobs, benefiting actors, directors, cinematographers, set designers, and production crews.

Hosting Prestigious Events

The 2024 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards was successfully hosted at the Sugar Film Factory, attracting top filmmakers, actors, and investors to Kwara State. This event reinforced Kwara’s status as a leading location for entertainment and boosted tourism and business opportunities in the region.

Innovative Content Production: The ‘Dancinematic Universe’

The studio has already begun producing innovative content, including the “Dancinematic Universe”—a pioneering project that blends music videos with cinematic storytelling through dance.

This unique approach is setting a new standard in African filmmaking.

Diversifying Kwara’s Economy

Traditionally, Kwara’s economy has relied heavily on civil service employment. However, Governor AbdulRazaq’s investment in the creative industry is diversifying the state’s economic landscape, attracting investors, talent, and new business opportunities.

Empowering Local Talent and Filmmakers

Recognizing the need for continuous skill development, the Sugar Film Factory features training rooms where young filmmakers can hone their craft. Workshops, masterclasses, and mentoring programs ensure that Kwara remains at the forefront of creative innovation.

Encouraging Industry Collaboration

With co-working spaces, modern equipment, and a high-tech production environment, the facility encourages partnerships between filmmakers, producers, and media entrepreneurs. This collaborative ecosystem makes Kwara an ideal destination for major film projects.

AbdulRazaq: Architect of Modern Nigerian Filmmaking

Governor AbdulRazaq’s strategic vision and leadership have positioned Kwara State as a powerhouse in the Nigerian film industry.

His bold investments in creative infrastructure are shaping the future of Nollywood and setting a new benchmark for film production in Africa.

At 65 years, he is not just leading a state—he is pioneering a movement that will leave a lasting legacy in Nigeria’s entertainment and creative economy.

With the Sugar Film Factory, Kwara is showing the way forward, proving that with the right investment, Nigeria can compete on a global stage in film and television production.

-Oloketuyi writes from Ilorin, Kwara State capital.