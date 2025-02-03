Nigeria Prizes 2025 Target Entries in AI, Digital Innovation, Prose Literature

Yinka Olatunbosun

Once again, the Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature have opened submissions for the 2025 edition of the awards. The prizes are sponsored by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

For the prestigious Literature Prize, entries must be in Prose Fiction this year. Authors are required to be of Nigerian descent, resident anywhere in the world. They are invited to submit books published from 2022 onward for a chance to win the $100,000 prize.

“Prose literature is a mirror reflecting our society. Through storytelling, we find ways to understand our collective experiences and envision a better future. This year’s competition promises to bring forward stories that resonate deeply with both local and global audiences,” remarked Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairperson of the Advisory Board for literature prize.

Prose Fiction continues to attract one of the highest number of entries since the inception of the prize in 2004. Last Prose Fiction cycle in 2000/2021 pulled over 200 entries for Nigeria authors. Only four winning entries have emerged in the Prose Fiction competition since the inception of literature prize in 2004. Past winning entries include Yellow Yellow by Kaine Agari (2008); On Black Sisters’ Street by Chika Unigwe (2012); Season of Crimson Blossoms by Abubakar A. Ibrahim (2016); and ​The Son of the House by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia (2021).

This year, the Science Prize is seeking innovations in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies that can drive development.

The focus on AI arises from the changing face of technology and how it reshapes global economies and industries, creating new job opportunities and transforming productivity. Recent studies suggest that AI could add between 2.6 trillion and 4.4 trillion to global corporate profits each year.

“The rapid evolution of AI and digital technologies provides a unique opportunity for Nigeria and other developing nations to leapfrog traditional development trajectories. Our goal is to celebrate groundbreaking solutions that can directly impact Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable development,” Professor Barth Nnaji, Chairman of the Advisory Board for the science prize declared.

“Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a tool; it’s a game-changer. From optimising agriculture in diverse climates to improving public health infrastructure and transforming Nigeria’s digital economy, AI holds immense potential to drive inclusive and sustainable growth,” he added.

With a $100,000 prize, the science competition is open to global scientists and innovators whose completed works demonstrate a proof of concept and tangible social impact.

The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism seeks critical essays focused on contemporary Nigerian literature, particularly new writings in prose. The prize is worth $10,000.

While kicking off the prizes’ cycle, Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, remarked that research has shown the immense potential of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital technologies in reshaping global industries and societies, offering innovative solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing challenges.