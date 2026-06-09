Youths March, Call for National Unity Against Terrorism

Hundreds of young men and women on Tuesday staged a march to the National Assembly in Abuja, calling on Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism and insecurity across the country.

The youths urged citizens, regardless of their socio-political leaning, to present a united front against the security challenges facing the nation.

The youths said they could no longer remain silent while insecurity was being politicized. They expressed concern over what they described as attempts by some individuals and groups to exploit security challenges for political gains.

The protesters called on politicians across party lines to set aside their differences and support ongoing efforts by the federal government to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity

Bearing banners with such inscriptions as: “Leaders from the ADC, PDP, ADC, APC Should Rise In One Accord Against Insecurity”, “Nigerians Unite Against Insecurity,” and the hashtag #NigeriansUniteAgainstTerror, among others, the youths said no country ever defeated terrorism from a disunited front.

One of the speakers, Comrade Austin Okhai, urged former security chiefs to wade into the matter, saying this is the best time for them to put their experience to good use.

“We call on former military leaders, former service chiefs, former directors of the DSS, former IGPs, and former NSCDC CGs to all collaborate in ensuring we have a country first,” he said.

He warned that insecurity is affecting politics and daily life, saying, “No political party can go on a rally when the people you mobilise cannot return to their homes.”

He stated that what is of paramount importance is to first have a country called Nigeria, stressing, “after that, we can talk of who becomes President, governor, or member of the National Assembly.”

Okhai cited examples from the United States, Israel, Pakistan, and Kenya, as countries that have several security challenges, however, adding that “no politician of political party in those countries used those insecurity challenges as a campaign tool.”

Also speaking, Comrade Isah Abubakar, said insecurity has become a nationwide problem affecting everyone, and that it required collective effort to tackle.

“It is now clear that we have a very serious challenge. There are roads in Nigeria that, once it is 5 pm, you cannot pass through,” he said.

“And those that are affected are not only members of the APC, ADC, PDP, NDC, and PRP, but they are all Nigerians. It, therefore, has become imperative for us all to forget our political and religious differences and collectively fight this monster called terrorism and insecurity,” he declared