Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf Resetting Governance In The North

Abdulmalik Suleiman

Since assuming office, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has embarked on a deliberate drive to reset governance in the north, with a focus on people-centred policies, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security. His administration declared a state of emergency on education, reopened schools, recruited thousands of teachers and launched scholarship schemes for indigent students to study abroad.

In healthcare, primary health centres are being rehabilitated and equipped, while free maternal and child healthcare has eased the burden on families. On infrastructure, road reconstruction, drainage and urban renewal projects are reconnecting communities and boosting economic activity across Kano’s 44 local governments.

Under him, Kano is one of the most secure and peaceful states in the northern part of the country and Nigeria in general, arising from his proactive security strategies and close collaboration with security agencies. That stability has created an enabling environment for business and daily life to thrive.

What stands Governor Abba out is his philosophy of leadership. He sees governance as a service to the people and not for personal interest. Governor Abba is a man of ideas, valour, humble, suave and in all a godly individual. Despite political distractions, he has refused to be drawn into feuds, choosing instead to remain focused on delivering results. That discipline and humility have earned him respect across party lines.

Kano is witnessing a reset from abandoned projects to active delivery, from rhetoric to results. There is no argument about his second term as the people would return him to continue his quiet revolutionary policies. As other northern states watch, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is offering a template: that governance, when driven by compassion and competence, can truly transform lives.

Kano is rising. The north is watching.

* Mr. Suleiman writed from Garki, Abuja