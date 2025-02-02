PDP Crises Deepen as Anyanwu Petitions DSS, IG, Says Govs’ Communique an Invitation to Anarchy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened as the party’s embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, claiming that the recent communique of the governors elected on the platform of the party was an invitation to anarchy.

The communique was issued at the end of the governors’ meeting, which took place in Asaba, Delta State on Friday, January 31, 2025.



The President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were equally copied in the petition.

In the petition dated February 1, 2025, Anyanwu insisted that he is still the legitimate national secretary as has an appeal subsisting at the Supreme Court.



He also claimed that he has a restraining order from the Court of Appeal that ordered that the status quo ante bellum should be maintained.

In the petition titled: ‘Security Alert: The advice of the PDP Governors’ Forum to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP NWC an Invitation to Cause and Affront to the Rule of Law,’ the embattled national secretary said there was an urgent need for the police to take note of paragraph three of the communique.



“In the quoted paragraph 3 of the communique, the forum advised the NWC to set up a machinery for the implementation of the Enugu Court of Appeal judgment, which favoured the nomination of SKD Ude Okoye as the National Secretary of the party.



”The police should be aware that an appeal has been filed at the Supreme Court against the quoted judgment. Furthermore, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja granted an order on January 13, 2025, clearly directing both parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum, pending the determination of the substantive application.

“The order, accordingly, was duly served on all the parties concerned, including the National Working Committee of the PDP and INEC.



“It is a settled matter in law that when a judgment is appealed against to a superior court all parties should maintain status quo ante bellum till the matter is finally determined,” Anyanwu explained.

He added that the governors cannot claim ignorance of this position of the law before issuing their statement, which he alleged runs in conflict with the court decision.



”The police are aware that on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the same Ude Okoye on the ill-advice of his cohorts invaded the PDP National Secretariat, the venue of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting with hired thugs and bandits to unleash attacks intended to disrupt the meeting for which he is not a member. That action was completely unlawful and in total disregard to the judiciary and the rule of law,” Anyanwu said.



”It is saddening that the governors in their expected wisdom have allowed themselves to be deceived by the sponsors of Ude Okoye who are already facing criminal investigations by the police against the forged PDP Guidelines, which they used to mislead the courts in securing the ill-fated judgments.



”Police are therefore being alerted of the grave dangers that will ensue in the attempt of the NWC to implement the quoted advice of the PDP Governors’ Forum enshrined in paragraph 3 of their communique.

”It will be an invitation to chaos and affront to the judiciary and the rule of law, especially when the matter is pending before the superior courts for determination.



”I am by this letter calling on you to take necessary steps to forestall the crises being instigated by the PDP Governors and the sponsors of Ude Okoye,” he added.

Anyanwu also added that the NWC of the PDP should be advised to refrain from any action that will be contrary to the position of the court on the matter.



He argued that it is his right as a lawful citizen to seek justice against a judgment that was fraudulently secured against him.

”In the interest of peace, safety of lives and property of innocent Nigerians, all parties to this case should be cautioned to conduct themselves in line with the rule of law and decision of the Court of Appeal to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the motion,” Anyanwu said.



He insisted that he remains the validly elected National Secretary of PDP until the court rules otherwise and vowed to resist any attempt to force him out of office.

Speaking to THISDAY on the matter, Anyanwu described the communique as advisory.

”Note that under the constitution of the PDP, the governors’ forum is not exactly a formal or constitutional organ of the party. It is only a pressure group; so, their communique is advisory.



”The Constitution of Nigeria and the courts of the land tower above all; the Appeal Court gave an order for a stay of execution that is in my favour and it is clear that as we speak today, in compliance with the law and the order of the court of law, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will not dare deal with any other person in PDP as National Secretary except me. As I said earlier, there is nothing in that communique to worry about.”