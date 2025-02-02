Is Ondo Government Being Extravagant at the People’s Expense? 

The 2025 Ondo State budget has left many residents in shock. While the state struggles with economic hardship, the government seems to have approved reckless spending that defies logic. How does a state assembly justify spending 200 million on telephone calls? That amounts to 533,333 daily—more than some workers earn in a year

Beyond the shocking telephone bill, the budget reportedly allocates 11.5 billion in “security votes” to the Ministry of Finance. Does the finance ministry require a security vote separate from that of the governor? This raises questions about transparency. Such funds are often unaccounted for, soon becoming a convenient drain on public resources.

Luxury cars also appear to be a top priority. 2.1 billion is allegedly set aside to buy 27 SUVs for lawmakers, while another 1.04 billion will purchase Toyota Corolla cars for a few senior officials. Maintenance of these vehicles will cost an additional 462 million. Where governance seems to be about comfort for a few, the mantra of service to many gets thrown out the window.

Travel expenses are another black hole. The House of Assembly will allegedly spend 791 million on trips, with 181 million for the Speaker alone. International trips cost 200 million. Critics are asking: what exactly are they learning abroad that benefits the people?

Basic office expenses have also turned into an avenue for waste. 200 million is reportedly earmarked for printing non-security documents. Electricity in the Speaker’s office will cost 33 million. Refreshments will cost 50 million.

The voices against this budget are saying the same thing: the people of Ondo deserve better. In a time of economic struggle, when schools lack funding and hospitals remain under-equipped, such spending is offensive. A government that cannot prioritise its citizens will soon lose their trust.

Well-meaning individuals are cautioning Aiyedatiwa to remember that history does not forget. The people are watching, and outrage is growing. Those who waste public funds often find themselves disgraced when the tide turns.