France’s Imavov Knocks out Adesanya in Round Two

France’s Nassourdine Imavov stunned former two-time champion Israel Adesanya with a second-round knockout last night in Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old landed a flush overhand right which sent Adesanya sprawling before the referee stopped the fight on the ground.

Nigerian-born New Zealander Adesanya is regarded as one of the best middleweights of all time, but came into the bout after suffering successive defeats for the first time in his career.

Imavov, meanwhile, has been building momentum at middleweight with three impressive wins over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen.

Adesanya, 35, started well, showing his trademark elusive movement and calf kicks but it was Imavov who delivered the first eye-catching sequence of the fight with a stinging left-right combination.

And the defining moment would come shortly after, with Imavov earning the 16th and most notable win of his career.

“I feel so good, I said all week long I was in the perfect shape and I’m the better striker,” he said.

“Now I’m going to challenge for the belt, ” boasts the French fighter.

Israel Adesanya became the interim middleweight champion in his sixth bout under the UFC banner, beating Kelvin Gastelum in April 2019.

Just six months later Adesanya claimed the unified belt via a second-round stoppage victory against Robert Whittaker to spark a new era in the division.

Adesanya made five successful defences before losing the title to old foe Alex Pereira. Adesanya did beat Brazil’s Pereira to reclaim the belt in a rematch but subsequently lost it in his next fight against Sean Strickland.

In the midst of his first title reign, Adesanya also challenged Jan Blachowicz for the light-heavyweight belt, meaning his last 12 fights have all had a UFC championship on the line, but that run ends tonight.

“I’m kind of being selfish – I fight for my team, my family and my real fans, but this I’m doing for myself, it’s really important to me,” said Adesanya.

“I’m not chasing anything, I don’t need anything. The belt always comes back around, I’m just doing what I love.”