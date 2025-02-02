FG Disburses N104bn to 600 Students Under Loan Scheme

Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the newly established student loan scheme has disbursed over N104billion to 600 students across the country.

He made this known yesterday in a message to the 33rd Convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.



President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by a Director in the Federal ministry of Education, Hajiya Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, also disclosed that over N940billion has been provided for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) in the 2025 budget.



This, President Tinubu, said was to emphasise the commitment of the federal government to revamp the education sector of the country and ensure that financial challenges do not hinder access of Nigerians to quality education.

He also stressed the determination of the government to improve educational infrastructure and manpower saying that “We remain resolute in addressing challenges in the education sector, including ensuring industrial harmony in universities.



He disclosed that steps such as the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with university staff unions and the resolution of salary issues demonstrates the determination of the government to foster stability in higher education.

He, therefore, charged university graduates to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead saying: “You have been equipped with knowledge and skills to innovate and contribute to society. Let integrity, resilience, and purpose guide your endeavours. Aspire to greatness, avoid vices, and make Nigeria proud”.



The president disclosed that his administration is working seriously to strengthen the economy and security, and also creating an environment where young Nigerians can thrive and realise their potential.

“Let us remain united in our shared vision of a prosperous, united, and resilient Nigeria,” he said.

He also urged universities to deepen collaborations with industries to align research with societal needs, ensuring that the education system contributes meaningfully to national development.



In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Farouk Adamu Kuta, announced plans by the institution to expand its infrastructure, enhance research capacities, promote entrepreneurial programmes and digitalise teaching and learning.

At the event, two state governors, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State and Uba Sani of Kaduna State as well as the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State were awarded honorary doctorate degrees.