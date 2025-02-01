Reminiscing Electrifying Performances at THISDAY 30th Anniversary

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Flavour Nabania’s performance at the THISDAY’s 30th anniversary turned out to be the highpoint of the night, especially with him dedicating one of his songs to staff and management of the organisation as the ‘champion, the lion, and the conqueror.’ He charged his audience to vibe along as he got the high-profile guests dancing and singing to one of his chart-topping songs, ‘Game Changer’.

The ambiance was electric as the African music icon engaged the audience, creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance. Flavour, known for his high-energy stage presence and infectious music, captivated the audience with a dynamic set that featured a medley of his biggest hits.

Flavour took the audience on a musical journey, performing hits from his extensive catalogue of songs, including ‘Ada Ada,’ ‘Adanma,’ ‘Levels’, ‘Big Baller’, and ‘Bottom Belle’. He delivered his signature blend of highlife, showcasing his vocal range and stagecraft.

The THISDAY commemoration was packed with several celebrities, in recognition of three decades of excellence. The award night witnessed dignitaries, some of the best of the Nigerian society, including serving and former governors, ministers, and captains of industry, technocrats, and politicians.

Apart from the different award categories, which cut across all sectors and endeavours, the highpoint of the night was the world class performance by 80 years old American singer, Diana Ross, who thrilled the audience with some of her evergreen songs, leaving everyone with nostalgia.

Founded on January 22, 1995, by Nduka Obaigbena, THISDAY is reputed as one of Nigeria’s most reputable media companies, celebrated for its resilience, innovation, and transformative impact on Nigerian journalism over three impactful journey of robust journalism.