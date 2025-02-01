  • Saturday, 1st February, 2025

JAMB Shifts 2025 UTME Registration To Feb 3

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will now commence on Monday, February 3, 2025, instead of Friday, January 31, 2025 as earlier slated.


The Board’ Public Communications Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement yesterday, said the change was necessary to allow the Board implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.
“These adjustments came in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.


“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres  had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.


“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience,” he said.
He said the additional time would be used to ensure that all necessary changes were made for a smooth registration process.

