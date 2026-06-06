Court Orders CAC to Restore NYCN Registration, Reinstate Sukubo’s BoT

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to restore the registration of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and reinstate Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo and other members of its Board of Trustees.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyako has directed that the interim management committee led by Buhari Shehu appointed by the CAC and Ministry of Youths Development, to oversee the affairs of the council be immediately disbanded, on the grounds that its constitution and continued operation is unlawful.

Delivering judgement yesterday, Justice Binta Nyako held that the CAC, as a regulatory agency, lacks the statutory powers to determine the tenure of leaders of an organisation or to constitute an Interim Management Committee for any registered association.

It would be recalled that the CAC had on October 6, 2025, withdrew the NYCN certificate of registration that was issued on October 28, 2020, and subsequently with the Ministry of Youth Development, set up a nine-member Interim Management Committee led by Shehu on October 7, 2025.

Sukubo, who serves as NYCN President and Secretary of the BoT and one other had filed Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2142/2025 at the Federal High Court, seeking a determination on several constitutional and legal issues.

They asked the court to determine whether the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, empowering the CAC to suspend trustees, appoint interim managers, and set up administrative committees is consistent with Sections 39, 40, and 251 of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of association and vest jurisdiction in the Federal High Court for such disputes.

They also asked the court to consider whether earlier judicial decisions striking down Sections 839 and 851 of CAMA make it unlawful for the CAC to rely on them, and whether any actions taken under those provisions are therefore unconstitutional.

In addition, they questioned the legality of any decisions affecting NYCN trusteeship while an appeal is still pending in a related case, and challenged the October 7, 2025 communiqué announcing the withdrawal of NYCN’s registration certificate and the creation of an Interim Management Committee, describing it as null, void, and unconstitutional.

In her judgement, Justice Nyako ruled that the commission exceeded its authority when it deregistered the NYCN and subsequently set up an interim caretaker arrangement for the council.

Consequently, Justice Nyako nullified the deregistration of the NYCN and ordered the restoration of the status quo.

The court directed the CAC to immediately restore the NYCN certificate, recognise Ambassador Sukubo and other duly registered trustees as the legitimate BoT leadership, and dissolve the Interim Management Committee established by the commission.

“So, having disposed of all the objections, I will now look at the substantive application. Having considered the processes filed by the parties, I am of the view that the central issue is not whether the first and second defendants possess regulatory powers over incorporated trustees. The real question is whether those powers extend to the wholesale displacement of existing leadership structures.

“In the case of the first claimant, and in the particular circumstances of this case, the affidavit evidence before this court reveals that disputes relating to the trusteeship, leadership structure, and administration of the first claimant have been the subject of multiple litigations before courts of competent jurisdiction. It is trite that when the determination of issues is already before a court, an administrative body must exercise caution and restraint so as not to prejudice the proceedings.

“The powers conferred on the Corporate Affairs Commission under the Companies and Allied Matters Act are regulatory in nature. The Corporate Affairs Commission undoubtedly possesses regulatory powers over incorporated trustees. These powers, however, cannot be exercised in a manner that effectively determines a live dispute already awaiting judicial determination.

The Commission may investigate. It may supervise compliance with statutory requirements. It may make inquiries into the affairs of an association. What it cannot do is assume the role of the court by effectively deciding who should govern the association while the issue remains the subject of pending litigation.

“The evidence before this court shows that the defendants went beyond investigation. They purportedly withdrew the certificate of the first claimant and proceeded to constitute an Interim Management Committee to assume control of the organization.

However, whatever nomenclature is used, the practical consequence of that decision was to displace the existing leadership structure and install another authority in its place.

In my view, such actions altered the status quo in a dispute that was already before the courts and had the tendency of rendering pending proceedings nugatory.”

She further stated that the law does not allow a party whether the CAC or the Ministry of Youth to achieve through administrative means, directly or indirectly, what is still pending before a court.

Justice Nyako continued, “The law does not permit a party, directly or indirectly, to achieve administratively what remains unresolved judicially. This would amount to an abuse of court process. However, while I decline to make general pronouncements declaring Sections 839 and 851 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act unconstitutional, the actions taken pursuant to those provisions, in the particular facts of this case, were unlawful and cannot stand.

“The court is satisfied that the intervention complained of exceeded what was reasonably necessary to achieve regulatory oversight and encroached into matters properly reserved for judicial determination.

Parties are thus advised to await the outcome of the appeal. I consequently hold that while the first and second defendants possess statutory oversight powers over incorporated trustees, the withdrawal of recognition and imposition of an Interim Management Committee in the circumstances of this case were premature and cannot be sustained.

“Parties are hereby directed to maintain the position existing before the (CAC NYCN deregistration and Ministry of Youths Development constitution of Interim Management) intervention complained of pending determination and decision of the dispute currently before the Court of Appeal and move back to the status quo before this case, taking into consideration the pending appeal.

“So, that is the decision of the court”, she held.

Reps Aspirant Seeks Inclusion of Riverine Communities In Delta Devt Agenda

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The House of Representatives aspirant for Warri Federal Constituency, Dr. Sheriff Mulade, has urged Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to include riverine communities hosting multinational oil companies in the state’s development agenda.

Mulade made the call in a statement yesterday, noting that coastal communities largely occupied by the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities have remained underdeveloped despite their contribution to the state’s economy.

He said the riverine areas had been deprived of meaningful infrastructural development and major people-oriented projects capable of opening up the region for economic growth.

The activist, who is contesting on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), argued that the Ijaw and Itsekiri communities contribute over 70 per cent of Delta State’s revenue through oil, gas, and the blue economy.

He said despite this contribution, the communities that serve as the state’s economic base have continued to face neglect.

“I appeal to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to deliberately consider people-oriented mega projects in the Ijaw and Itsekiri host communities to give them a sense of belonging as the economic livewire of the state,” he said.

Mulade also highlighted the need for key infrastructure projects in the riverine areas, including road networks linking major coastal communities and oil installations.

Some of the projects he listed include the Ayakoromo–Burutu–Forcados–Odimodi–Ogulagha road connecting the Forcados Terminal; the Omadino–Okerenkoko–Kokodiagbene–Escravos road linking the Escravos Terminal; and the Koko–Ogheye–Gbokodo–Opuama road in Warri North Local Government Area.

Others are the Camp-5–Seitorububou–Kurutie–Kunukunuma–Ibefan–Azama–Oporoza–Ogidigben–Yokri/Sokebolou–Obotobo ring road, as well as the Ojobo–Ndoro–Aghoro road linking Delta and Bayelsa States.

He said the execution of such projects would boost economic activity, improve connectivity, and address long-standing infrastructure gaps in coastal communities.

Police Dismiss Alleged Kidnapping at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed reports of an alleged kidnapping at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja, describing the incident as a false alarm following a thorough investigation and search operation.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Command disclosed that officers attached to the Nyanya Division received a distress call at about 10:30 a.m. on 4 June 2026, reporting an ongoing kidnapping incident at the school.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Nyanya Division immediately deployed officers and surveillance teams to the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of pupils, staff and residents in the area.

Preliminary findings revealed that panic erupted after some pupils suddenly began shouting “kidnappers” and running out of the school premises.

The commotion quickly spread fear among teachers and members of the surrounding community, prompting an emergency response by security personnel.

The police subsequently secured and cordoned off the school premises before conducting a comprehensive search of the area.

According to the Command, extensive searches and interviews with individuals within and around the school failed to establish any evidence of a kidnapping. No suspect was sighted and no victim was identified during the operation.

As part of the response, officers also carried out patrols and searches of surrounding hills, boundary areas and adjoining locations, while nearby schools were visited as a precautionary measure to reassure residents and strengthen security.

The Command urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety within communities.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, also encouraged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to promptly report suspicious activities and emergencies to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the kidnapping scare has prompted several private schools in neighbouring communities in Nasarawa State to shut down abruptly and send pupils home until Monday.

Some school administrators said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent a recurrence of the Oriire incident and to reassure parents amid heightened security concerns.

In a circular posted on its Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) platform, Innovative Heritage Academy advised parents to keep their children at home until Monday.

“Good afternoon, dear parents.

Trust you and your families are doing well. The Lord will continue to protect and keep us from all evil, in Jesus’ name.

Due to the tension on the ground, it is advisable to keep our wards at home until Monday. Let us continue praying for our nation. The Lord will grant us peace by all means, in Jesus’ name.”

2027: ADC Will not Collapse into Existing Parties to Win Elections, Says Abdullahi

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

National Publicity Secretary of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that, the party will not collapse into any of the existing political parties, formed before it, for election victory.

Abdullahi, a former Minister of Youths and Sports stated this in Ilorin yesterday during the hosting of members and leaders of the ADC in Kwara State to mark the celebration of the just concluded Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Abdullahi, however, said that the ADC would welcome alliance with any of the parties based on political ideology.

Abdullahi who is also a former Commissioner for Education in the state said that the party parades credible candidates out of its primaries in the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship, adding that members of the party in the state are increasing on daily basis.

He also said that the party would embrace members from other parties willing to join the opposition party, adding that “our door is wide open”.

The ADC spokesperson urged electorate to rally round the party in the 2027 general elections to ensure rescue of the country from the prevalent insecurity and economic crunch in the country.

Abdulkahi, who said that the ADC is capable of solving challenges of insecurity in the country, added that the ruling APC has caused untold hardship among Nigerians due to its economic policies.

“Reported cases of kidnapping, banditry and killing have taken a serious toll on people in various states of the country and this had brought a lot of serious concern. This must stop and ADC is capable of causing the necessary change to move Nigeria forward.”

While calling on members of the party to brace up for the tasks ahead, he also urged Nigerians to mobilise people to ensure electoral victory of the ADC come 2027 polls.

The party’s spokesperson, who assured that ADC will form government in Kwara and Nigeria come 2027, said that, “We have qualified and experienced candidates. We don’t have candidates that have been to EFCC before.”

He, however, called for support of the nation’s electorate, saying that the tasks at hand are not only for candidates, adding that change in leadership that will cause good governance cannot occur without support of the people.

Ogun Welcomes 345 Returning Hajj Pilgrims as Flight Lands at Gateway International Airport

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The first batch of 345 Ogun State pilgrims who travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the 2026 Hajj has returned safely to Nigeria after successfully completing the spiritual exercise in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The pilgrims, comprising 151 males and 194 females, arrived directly from Saudi Arabia at the Gateway International Airport, Ilisan-Iperu Remo, aboard a Flynas A330 aircraft, touching down at 8:41p.m. on Thursday.

The arrival marks a significant milestone for the airport, which received the pilgrims on a direct international flight from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the successful completion of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The pilgrims were received by top government officials, including representatives of the Ogun State Government led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, and the Head of Service, Mr. Olarenwaju Iskeel Saka.

Speaking during a reception organised for the returning pilgrims at the airport, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, described the successful conduct of the 2026 Hajj operations as a remarkable achievement for the state.

“I feel very happy and elated because many people thought this day would not be possible, but we thank God Almighty for making it a reality.

“The departure was very smooth, the return has been smooth, and the handling of passengers has gone very well,” he said.

Abiodun commended the pilgrims for their exemplary conduct throughout their stay in the Holy Land, noting that they served as worthy ambassadors of Ogun State.

He assured them that the state government would continue to strengthen its support for pilgrims and improve the management of Hajj operations in subsequent years.

The governor also urged the pilgrims to sustain the spiritual lessons and values acquired during the pilgrimage by demonstrating greater humility, obedience to the law, and exemplary conduct in their daily lives.

“I want to charge them to let people see the signs of a transformed person in them—greater humility, obedience to the law, goodness, and conduct that reflect the experience of someone who has just returned from the Holy Land,” he stated.

Speaking with journalists shortly after arrival, the Consultant to the Governor on Islamic Affairs and leader of the first batch of pilgrims, Sheikh Iskeel Lawal Sugar, expressed appreciation to Abiodun for his commitment to the welfare of the pilgrims.

“I want to appreciate our Governor for his efforts in Hajj affairs. He was constantly calling to check on us in Mecca. He is a good leader,” he said.

Two of the returning pilgrims, Alhaji Ayomide Adetunji and Alhaja Tawa Balogun, thanked God for a successful pilgrimage and safe return to Nigeria.

They also expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for providing adequate welfare and support services throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia, describing the pilgrimage as a memorable and rewarding experience.

The pilgrims further expressed delight at arriving directly at the Gateway International Airport, describing the experience as convenient and historic, while commending the state government for its efforts in making the journey seamless.

South-south Group Makes Case for Emergence of Agbedi As House Minority Leader

.Insists speaker should comply with house rules

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A frontline political pressure body, South South Reawakening Group (SSRG), has appealed to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, to comply with the House Rules by ensuring that Hon. Frederick Agbedi representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Bayelsa State, who is a fourth term member steps in as the Minority Leader.

The group, in a statement signed by its Convener, Joseph Ambakederimo, made the appeal yesterday, noting that it is only appropriate for a higher ranking member of the House from the South-south region, Hon. Agbedi to replace Hon. Kingsley Chinda from the same region who recently vacated the position to contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

“In allocating positions of principal officers has been by ranking. The fit and proper member to be selected to occupy the position of Minority Leader should be Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, the Member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who is on his fourth term thereby making him a ranking member over Ikenga Ugochinyere.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives Honourable Tajudeen Abbas is hereby called upon to strictly follow the House Rules as enshrined in the House Rule Book. Also we are urging that it is only fit and proper that another House Member from South-south geopolitical zone be made to succeed the outgoing Minority Leader with another South-south Member to balance representation in the House of Representatives,” he said.

He further called on the Speaker to immediately set machinery in motion to investigate the allegation by a member that his name was included in the list of those routing for Ikenga without his knowledge , adding that the speaker should investigate the allegation rather than make any attempt to proceed with the list.

He said the allegation of forgery reported in a prominent national newspaper and several other papers should not be treated lightly.

“It is unfortunate the news of forgery of signatures of members of the House of Representatives to affirm the name of Ikenga Ugochinyere as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives. As it is now the process is already tainted with untoward allegations of impropriety therefore the wise thing to do is to stop the process and invoke the relevant house rules to unearth those behind this shameful act, therefore we so urge the House leadership to do what is right.

“Proceeding to confirm Honourable Ikenga Ugochinyere as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives with all the allegations of forging of signatures of members further illegitimises that office of the Minority Leader. The claim of Honourable Philip Agbese should be investigated perhaps there may be other House Members whose signatures may have been doctored as well but do not have the courage to speak out. Therefore a thorough investigation should suffice here,” he said.

Ambakederimo noted that for sake of fair representation at the leadership level of the House, the office of the Minority Leader vacated by a member from the South-south should be occupied by Agbedi from the same region.

PDP Faction Constitutes Appeal Panels for Primary Election Disputes





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted appeal panels to address petitions and complaints arising from its primaries for presidential, governorship, state and National Assembly positions.

The panels were established to promote transparency, fairness and internal democracy in the party’s electoral process.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said the panels would review complaints from aggrieved contestants and stakeholders.

“The appeal panels will hear and review appeals from contestants and stakeholders who are dissatisfied with the outcome of the primaries.

“They will also make recommendations in line with the party’s Constitution, Electoral Guidelines and relevant provisions of the law,” he said.

Mohammed said the move underscored the PDP’s commitment to credible candidate selection processes ahead of forthcoming elections.

According to him, the party’s National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, will chair the governorship and presidential appeals panel. Samuel Anyanwu is among the members of the panel.

Mohammed added that Suleiman Afolagbe will chair the state and national assembly appeals panel.

The nine-member states and national assembly appeals panel will sit on June 8 and June 9.

The panel will meet at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Mohammed further disclosed that the 24-member governorship and presidential appeals panel will meet on June 10.

He said the panel would also sit at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Kogi CJ Releases 10 Awaiting Trial Inmates



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



In line with the determination to decongest the correctional centres in Kogi State, the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Majebi, has ordered the release of 10 awaiting trial inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe.



Justice Majebi gave this order reviewing cases of inmates languishing in custody without trial at various correctional centres in the State yesterday .



The high-impact visit which commenced on Monday and expected to end on Thursday this week, aimed at reviewing cases of inmates languishing in custody without trial as five other inmates were transferred to other correctional facilities within the state to facilitate speedy prosecution.



Justice Majebi said the four days exercise was part of ongoing efforts by the judiciary to decongest custodial centres and ensure that justice is not delayed but.or denied to detainees unnecessarily held without trial.



While addressing inmates during the correctional centres tour across the state, the ChiefJudge urged those awaiting trial to remain patient, assuring them that their cases would soon be concluded.

UN Committee Chairmanship: AGNES Says Ibrahim’s Election Signals Nigeria’s Rising Global Influence

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The African Group of Negotiators Experts Support (AGNES) has described the election of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, as Chairman of the United Nations General Assembly Fifth Committee as a reflection of the country’s growing influence within the global diplomatic community.

AGNES said Ibrahim’s emergence to head the committee, which oversees the budgetary and administrative affairs of the United Nations, underscored the confidence of the international community in Nigeria’s leadership capacity and diplomatic engagement.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Director of Technical Services and Nigeria Country Director of AGNES, Dr. David Awolala, said the development marked a significant milestone for Nigeria and demonstrated the country’s increasing relevance in multilateral affairs.

According to him, Ibrahim’s election comes at a critical period when global institutions are under pressure to improve efficiency, accountability and resource management in addressing emerging international challenges.

Awolala noted that the Fifth Committee occupies a strategic position within the UN system because of its responsibility for overseeing the organisation’s budgetary and administrative operations, which are central to the implementation of global priorities, including sustainable development, climate action, humanitarian interventions and institutional reforms.

He said, “Senator Ibrahim’s election is a testament to his intellectual depth, diplomatic competence and unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.

“We are confident that he will provide the leadership required to strengthen transparency, accountability and effectiveness within the United Nations system.”

The organisation also highlighted the growing significance of climate governance and sustainable development in global policy discussions.

AGNES stressed the need for stronger African representation in efforts to tackle climate change, adaptation challenges, resilience building and development financing.

Awolala reaffirmed AGNES’ readiness to work closely with Ibrahim and Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in advancing Africa’s interests in climate governance, climate finance, loss and damage, capacity building and sustainable development.

He added that AGNES remained committed to promoting evidence-based policies and technical solutions aimed at strengthening resilience and accelerating sustainable growth across Africa.

The organisation expressed optimism that Ibrahim’s tenure would open new opportunities for Nigeria and the African continent to shape critical global decisions, deepen international partnerships and advance inclusive development outcomes.

HYPREP Reaffirms Commitment to Full Implementation of Ogoni Cleanup

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed its commitment to best practices and full implementation of the Ogoni cleanup, as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In his message to mark the World Environment Day 2026, Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, pledged to advance HYPREP’s ambition for citizen-led sustainable climate action in the Niger Delta.

He said, “As this year’s global campaign highlights the urgent signals our Earth is sending and calls for immediate, accelerated action to address climate change and environmental degradation.

“For HYPREP, this day holds profound significance as we continue our mandate to restore the integrity of Ogoniland’s socio-ecological landscape and revitalise communities affected by decades of hydrocarbon pollution.

“Our ongoing shoreline cleanup, mangrove restoration, remediation of polluted soil and groundwater, provision of potable water, livelihood support initiatives, health interventions, and the Ogoni Power Project are direct responses to the call for environmental healing and sustainable development.”

He stated that the restored mangroves are sequestering large quantities of carbon, thereby helping mitigate global climate change. “These carbon assets are being positioned to secure carbon credits, ensuring long-term funding for the communities to continue conserving the restored mangrove.”

Prof. Zabbey also noted that thousands of Ogoni youths and women are directly employed as mangrove planters, nursery operators, and environmental shoreline monitors, known as Mangrove Vanguards, who are helping to protect restored zones from re-pollution and to eliminate the threat of artisanal refining, in addition to our continued engagement with ex-artisanal refiners.

“The project has secured collective community ownership, with local surveillance teams and traditional rulers actively co-managing the newly restored shorelines and facilities built in their respective communities to prevent vandalism.”

He further reaffirmed, “HYPREP commitment to accelerate remediation actions, working alongside our technical partners and local stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of environmental remediation across impacted communities.

“We would also continue to empower communities through robust investment in sustainable livelihood programmes, including agricultural support and vocational training, to ensure the economic resilience of the people.”

He assured that the agency will continue to engage the youth and local populations through established environmental clubs in schools and grassroots sensitisation campaigns to foster a culture of conservation, even as the Ogoni wetlands have been designated as a Ramsar Site of international importance by the Secretariat of the Convention on Wetlands.

Zabbey expressed the belief that environmental restoration is not just a regulatory obligation; but a fundamental duty to the present and future generations, adding that “we will ensure the Ogoni cleanup project achieves this”.

The HYPREP boss however, called on all stakeholders, community leaders, the people of the Niger Delta, and the international community to partner with HYPREP to restore and safeguard the shared environment.

He added that “HYPREP remains resolute in its mission and inspired, particularly by the sustained community support for bringing lasting environmental restoration to Ogoniland and its environs, ensuring that the Ogoni people live in a safe, healthy, and economically vibrant environment.”

FG Partners Creative Industry to Deepen Security Awareness, National Unity

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has moved to strengthen its engagement with Nigeria’s creative industry as part of efforts to promote national security, public awareness, and social cohesion, with the Ministry of Interior describing filmmakers, actors and other creatives as critical partners in shaping public perception and supporting national development.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known yesterday while receiving the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, and members of his delegation during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

The minister said collaboration between government institutions and the creative sector would enhance public enlightenment, strengthen advocacy efforts and help counter misinformation on key government programmes and policies.

Congratulating Rollas on his re-election as president of the guild, Tunji-Ojo commended his leadership and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s creative industry, describing the sector as an influential platform for driving positive social change.

He stressed that the government was determined to leverage the reach and influence of entertainers and content creators to foster patriotism, national unity and responsible citizenship among Nigerians.

The minister also highlighted major reforms being implemented across agencies under the Ministry of Interior, particularly within the correctional system.

According to him, deliberate investments in rehabilitation programmes, vocational training, education and skills acquisition have significantly improved outcomes in correctional centres nationwide.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed that the number of repeat offenders in the country dropped dramatically from about 13,000 in 2023 to approximately 1,000 in 2025, attributing the decline to efforts aimed at transforming correctional facilities into centres of rehabilitation and reintegration rather than mere detention institutions.

“Our correctional centres are increasingly becoming truly correctional, rehabilitative and transformational institutions,” he said.

The minister further pointed to reforms in passport administration, immigration services, fire safety management and civil defence operations, noting that the government remained focused on delivering practical solutions to longstanding challenges.

“Leadership is about confronting challenges and solving problems. We do not see obstacles; we see opportunities for solutions and progress,” he stated.

While acknowledging that significant challenges remain, Tunji-Ojo maintained that measurable progress had been achieved across key sectors under the ministry’s supervision.

“We are not where we used to be, and that is evidence of progress,” he said, urging Nigerians to embrace collective responsibility and patriotism in building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous nation.

In his remarks, Rollas lauded the federal government’s efforts to tackle security and developmental challenges, assuring the minister of the creative industry’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at promoting national cohesion.

He revealed that the group, under the platform of the Creative Entertainment Group for Good Governance Initiative (CEGGI), had already begun mobilising stakeholders within the entertainment industry to amplify messages that encourage peace, unity and responsible citizenship.

The meeting ended with both sides pledging closer collaboration to advance national development objectives and strengthen public participation in efforts to build a safer Nigeria.

Northcourt Now Part of Panterra Real Estate Group

Northcourt, a leading real estate advisory business, is now part of the Panterra Real Estate Group.

This transition consolidates the firm and four affiliated businesses into an integrated real estate platform. The newly unified group brings together distinct but connected businesses across the real estate and construction value chain: Panterra Principal Investments, the group’s proprietary capital arm; Panterra Real Estate Asset Management, which manages institutional and private capital assets; Panterra Research & Analytics, the group’s data and intelligence engine; and Build Africa, its building materials distribution business.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer, Panterra Real Estate Group, Tayo Odunsi explained, “Northcourt began as a real estate advisory firm, and over the years our work grew well beyond that original mandate. Clients now want partners willing to invest their own capital alongside, manage assets with genuine discipline, and research the market with transparency. Panterra is the structure that holds all of this together.

The group is committed to investing capital in high-growth opportunities, with research as the foundation rather than a justification after the fact, measuring itself by the quality of what it helps create. Further, the group will roll out a bouquet of services, including a weekly West Africa market review, curated reports, and timely dispatches covering key market movements, topical issues, capital, and infrastructure projects.

Chief Investment Officer, Panterra Real Estate Group, Ayo Ibaru said, “The restructuring allows the company to bring its investment practice into full focus, as we have made a deliberate choice to build an investment practice that holds itself to the standards institutional capital rightly expects, and that puts our own conviction on the line before we ask anyone else to put theirs.

“That is the standard we have set for ourselves, and I’m genuinely excited about what we get to build from this point forward.”



Gombe Clinches First Position in Public Hospital Performance

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State has achieved another major milestone in its ongoing healthcare transformation, emerging as Nigeria’s best-performing state in public hospital services for the year 2025.

The recognition is contained in the latest nationwide assessment released by StatiSense, which ranked states based on residents’ satisfaction with the quality, accessibility and effectiveness of healthcare services provided in public hospitals.

According to the report, Gombe secured the top position nationally, ahead of other states in the northern and southern regions, validating the significant progress recorded in the state’s healthcare sector under the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

This is contained in a Press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director General (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday.

The assessment was based on the percentage of residents satisfied with services rendered in public health facilities, making the emergence of Gombe at the top a strong indication of growing public confidence in the state’s healthcare system.

The achievement is a reflection of the deliberate investments and far-reaching reforms implemented by the Inuwa Yahaya administration since 2019, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to quality services and improving overall health outcomes.

Recognising healthcare as a critical pillar of socio-economic development, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has consistently prioritised the sector through strategic interventions in infrastructure, manpower development, medical equipment and service delivery.

Among the landmark projects executed are the renovation, expansion and upgrading of several health facilities across the state, including the Gombe State Specialist Hospital and the upgrading of one General Hospital in each of the three senatorial districts to improve access to specialised healthcare services.

The present administration also reconstructed the General Hospital, Kumo, and facilitated its conversion to a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) by the federal government, thereby expanding the scope and quality of healthcare services available to residents of the state and the wider North-East region.

At the primary healthcare level, the government embarked on revitalization programme that saw at least two healthcare facilities upgraded in each of the state’s 114 political wards, significantly improving access to essential healthcare services at the grassroots.

Other key interventions include the recruitment and training of healthcare personnel, provision of modern medical equipment, strengthening of referral systems and strategic partnerships with development agencies to enhance service delivery.

The Yahaya’s administration has also intensified efforts to improve maternal and child healthcare, emergency response services, disease control and community-based healthcare programmes such as Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Scheme (Go-Health) leading to improved health indicators and greater public trust in government-owned health facilities.

With this latest achievement, Gombe State continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Nigeria’s best-performing sub-national governments, distinguished by sustained reforms, prudent leadership and measurable improvements in public service delivery.

Gov Yahaya Receives Works Minister, Hails Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Infrastructure Drive

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described the commencement of the Gombe-Biu Road reconstruction project as a historic milestone that will accelerate economic growth, regional integration and infrastructure development across the state and the North-east subregion.

The governor stated this yesterday while receiving the Minister of Works, David Umahi, alongside members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Works, who were in Gombe State for the official flag-off of the super highway project.

According to Governor Yahaya, the project is of immense significance not only to Gombe State but also to the North-east, Nigeria and neighbouring countries across West and Central Africa that depend on the corridor for trade and economic activities.

“This project means a lot to us, the people of Gombe State. It connects us to the rest of the North-east subregion and even West and Central Africa,” he said.

The governor noted that the developmental strides recorded by his administration over the last seven years were driven by visionary leadership, strategic partnerships and prudent resource management.

He expressed confidence that the impact of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda would continue to transform the region through critical infrastructure and economic development projects.

He assured the contractors handling the project of the state’s full support and security, emphasising that Gombe remains peaceful, hospitable and conducive to investment and development.

Yahaya said his administration’s development priorities are in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and livestock development.

Recalling his longstanding relationship with President Tinubu, the governor said both leaders have consistently shared the vision of harnessing the enormous potential of the livestock value chain to create jobs, generate wealth and improve livelihoods across Northern Nigeria.

“I and Mr. President have always shared the belief that people in Northern Nigeria have no reason to continue transporting live cattle over long distances to the South when the enormous opportunities along the livestock value chain can be harnessed to create jobs, generate wealth and improve livelihoods within the region,” he stated.

He commended President Tinubu for his support to Gombe State, particularly in advancing livestock development initiatives aimed at unlocking the sector’s economic potential.

The governor disclosed that, with federal government support, Gombe State is currently developing a 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone that will serve as a hub for livestock processing, value addition and agribusiness investment.

The facility, he explained, will feature an ultramodern abattoir, an international livestock market, a tannery and other supporting infrastructure designed to transform the livestock economy of the state.

Yahaya observed that the Gombe-Biu Road project complements the Agro-Livestock Development Zone initiative, as both projects are strategically positioned to stimulate economic activities, facilitate transportation and attract investment.

“I see the flag-off of this road project as aligning perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda and our efforts to establish the Agro-Livestock Development Zone. Together, they will drive economic growth and prosperity across the subregion,” he noted.

Expressing gratitude for the realization of the project, the governor described it as a divine answer to the aspirations of the people.

“God has answered our prayers. It is now being done at God’s appointed time, with the right quality and by the right people,” he remarked.

The governor reaffirmed the support of the people of Gombe State for President Tinubu and the APC, while expressing confidence in the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the party’s prospects in future elections.

He stressed that the Gombe-Biu Road is far more than a state project, describing it as a strategic economic corridor that will boost commerce, strengthen regional connectivity and unlock economic opportunities across the Northeast and beyond.

“The road is not for the people of Gombe alone. It will serve the entire Northeast, open up the regional economy and enhance trade links with neighbouring countries,” the Governor added.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works, Umahi, commended Governor Yahaya for his visionary leadership and transformative infrastructure development, describing him as a dependable partner of the federal government and one of Nigeria’s most result-oriented governors.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the level of development across Gombe State, noting that projects executed by both the federal and state governments were clear evidence of purposeful governance and the dividends of democratic leadership.

“I am proud of governor Inuwa Yahaya and what he has achieved in Gombe State. We are impressed by the level of development and the spirit of unity he has continued to promote,” he said.

Senator Umahi disclosed that the Gombe-Biu Road project had been expanded by an additional nine kilometres, added to the 250km double-lane road.

He also commended the Governor’s Northern Bypass project, describing it as a demonstration of ingenuity and strategic planning.

He assured residents that contractors would be mobilised to site immediately, with construction work expected to commence in earnest within days.

The minister reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to equitable distribution of infrastructure projects across the country, dismissing claims of regional bias and emphasising that every part of Nigeria deserves equal attention and development.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria would overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger under President Tinubu’s leadership, urging citizens to remain united and supportive of ongoing efforts to drive national development.

In separate remarks, the APC Chairman in Gombe State, Mohammed Ɗantata Ndus, and the Member representing Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency, Hon. Inuwa Garba, commended Governor Yahaya and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their developmental strides, describing the ongoing infrastructure projects as evidence of purposeful leadership and commitment to the development of Gombe State and the Northeast region.

Also speaking, a Director in the Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. Musa Sa’idu, and the representative of Hi-Tech Construction Company Limited, Mr. Danny, assured that the Gombe-Biu Road project would be executed in accordance with international standards, pledging timely delivery and the engagement of local labour during construction.

On behalf of traditional institutions and host communities, the Emir of Yamaltu, HRH Abubakar Aliyu, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for making the project a reality and pledged the full support and cooperation of host communities toward its successful execution.

In separate goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works and his counterpart in the House of Representatives commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the infrastructural transformation of Gombe State, pledged continued legislative support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and expressed confidence in the contractor’s capacity to deliver the project to specification.

1,000 Vulnerable People Benefit from Free Optical Outreach In Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

About 1,000 vulnerable residents of Bauchi have benefited from a free optical treatment outreach to take care of various eyes related illnesses.

The one-day optical outreach was organised by the Wunti Al-Khair Foundation in partnership with Albasar International Foundation, Makka Specialist Eye Hospital, yesterday was aimed at giving back to the society.

The Health Officer of the Wunti Al-Khair Foundation, Abduljabbar Ismail, said that “Today, we embarked on the optical outreach for residents of Bauchi LGA. We have Opticians who will look at the patients and attend to every aspect of eye treatment.”

He added that, “We are also ready to make those who need surgery to undergo such at the collaborative facilities even outside Bauchi State but across the country.”

He also said that “Apart from the medical outreach, we have prepared food for all of them so that they will have something in their stomach while waiting to be attended to.”

Abduljabbar Ismail assured that very soon, the outreach will be done at the Zonal levels that are in the State after which it will go down to each of the 20 LGAs in the State.

Also speaking, Bala Salisu Abba, from Makka Specialist Eye Hospital, Bauchi, said, “We are here attending to patients and conducting eye screenings. Alhamdulillah, we have encountered a large number of people with different eye conditions requiring medical attention.”

According to him, “Our primary focus is on screening and managing various eye diseases. First, we are screening patients for cataracts. Secondly, we are identifying people with refractive errors—those who have difficulty seeing clearly, whether at a distance or close range, and who may require corrective glasses.”

He added that, “We are also screening for conditions such as glaucoma and retinal diseases. Although we do not provide retinal treatment at Makka Specialist Eye Hospital, we have a strong referral system that ensures patients receive appropriate care elsewhere so they do not lose their sight in the future.”

“We also attend to conditions such as pterygium, corneal disorders, and other medical eye conditions. Any condition that falls within our scope of practice will be managed directly. For cases requiring specialized treatment, we have established referral pathways to the appropriate facilities. We maintain strong professional connections with eye-care institutions both within Nigeria and internationally, enabling us to ensure patients receive the care they need,” he added.

Bala Saliu Abba added that, “The eyes are among the most important organs of the human body, and protecting them should be a priority. Beyond regular eye check-ups, people should be aware that many eye conditions can develop without obvious symptoms. The most effective way to prevent vision loss is through early detection.”

He further said, “For example, a person may have retinal detachment without realising it, and if left untreated, it can lead to irreversible blindness. Similarly, glaucoma can be hereditary and may progress silently without noticeable symptoms. Regular eye examinations are therefore essential.”

He assured that “During a comprehensive eye examination, specialists may check eye pressure, conduct Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), assess visual fields, perform refraction tests, evaluate pupil reactions, and carry out other necessary investigations. These tests help detect conditions that may not be visible or noticeable to the patient.”

“In fact, an eye may appear perfectly healthy on the outside while serious problems exist internally. The eye consists of several parts, including the outer structures, the optical media, and the inner structures, all of which require proper examination,” he added.

The Eye Specialist then stressed, “My advice to everyone is simple: make eye check-ups a routine part of your healthcare. Even if it is only once a year, visit a qualified eye-care facility for a comprehensive examination. This will help determine the condition of your eyes and allow any problems to be detected and treated early.”

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Journalists, commended the organizations for the outreach saying that it came at the right time when it was actually needed considering the economic situation of the country.

One of the beneficiaries who identified himself as the Chief drummer of the Emir of Bauchi, said that he was delighted to be among those who are benefiting from the outreach saying that it really came at the right time.

Also, Hajiya Amina Lawal who said she is 60 years old and having challenges in her two eyes, commended the organisers for choosing her to benefit.

All of the beneficiaries who spoke called on other well to do individuals in the State to imbibe the culture of philanthropy in order to take care of the vulnerable people in the society.

World Environment Day: Group Launches #Vote4Climate 2027, Urges Nigerians to Hold Politicians Accountable

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Environment Day 2026, the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP) has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at making climate action a decisive issue in the 2027 general elections.

The organisation unveiled its #Vote4Climate 2027 Campaign yesterday in Abuja, calling on Nigerians to demand clear commitments from political leaders on environmental protection, renewable energy, food security and climate resilience.

Speaking at a press conference attended by environmental experts, development partners and civil society actors, GIFSEP Executive Director, Dr. Michael David, warned that climate change has moved beyond scientific projections and is now inflicting severe economic and social consequences across the country.

Marking this year’s World Environment Day under the theme, ‘Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future. #NowForClimate’, David said Nigerians are already experiencing the devastating effects of environmental degradation through flooding, desertification, food insecurity and displacement.

According to him, the shrinking of Lake Chad by more than 90 per cent since the 1960s has jeopardised livelihoods across the region, while advancing desertification in northern Nigeria continues to swallow fertile farmland, deepen poverty and fuel resource-based conflicts.

He also highlighted the growing threat posed by coastal erosion and rising sea levels to communities in Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River states, noting that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and destructive.

David recalled the catastrophic 2022 floods that displaced over 1.4 million Nigerians, describing them as a stark reminder of the country’s vulnerability to climate-related disasters.

He further drew attention to worsening air pollution caused by gas flaring, open waste burning and vehicle emissions, which he said contributes to thousands of premature deaths every year. Land degradation, he added, is costing the nation billions of naira annually through declining agricultural productivity and loss of livelihoods.

The environmental advocate warned that more than 35 million Nigerians are already facing acute food insecurity and that climate-induced shocks could significantly reduce agricultural output in the coming years if urgent action is not taken.

He also identified energy poverty as a major challenge, arguing that Nigeria’s continued dependence on fossil fuels threatens both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

“Climate change is no longer a future threat. It is a present crisis affecting our economy, security, health and food systems,” he said.

At the centre of GIFSEP’s intervention is the #Vote4Climate 2027 campaign, designed to push climate issues to the forefront of national political conversations ahead of the next election cycle.

David criticised what he described as the dominance of ethnic, regional and patronage politics in Nigeria’s electoral discourse, insisting that environmental sustainability must become a key criterion for evaluating political candidates.

He urged citizens to question aspirants on their plans for climate adaptation, renewable energy expansion, pollution control, green job creation and environmental justice.

“Every Nigerian is a green voter because every Nigerian depends on a stable environment for survival and prosperity,” he declared.

The campaign also seeks to mobilise citizens to reject leaders who ignore climate risks or support policies that encourage unsustainable exploitation of natural resources.

Contributing to the discussion, Richard Nzekwu, a consultant with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), warned that land degradation is accelerating across the country and poses a serious threat to national stability.

He advocated increased investment in nature-based solutions and youth-driven environmental restoration programmes, stressing that millions of Nigerians depend directly on land resources for their livelihoods.

Nzekwu cautioned that failure to reverse environmental decline could trigger mass migration from affected communities, intensifying pressure on urban centres and increasing the risk of social unrest.

Also speaking, GIFSEP Board Member Gloria Agema called for stronger participation of women in climate governance and decision-making.

She noted that women often bear the heaviest burden of climate-related challenges, including food shortages, health risks, insecurity and displacement, yet remain underrepresented in shaping climate policies.

Agema urged governments and development partners to expand support for women-led climate initiatives, arguing that inclusive solutions are essential to building resilient communities.

The event ended with a rallying call to journalists, civil society organisations, youth groups and citizens to demand greater environmental accountability from public office holders.

As the countdown to the 2027 elections begins, GIFSEP’s message was clear: climate change is no longer a peripheral issue but one that could determine Nigeria’s future prosperity and security.

For the organisation, the choice before Nigerians is simple — the future of the environment, and indeed the nation, will be decided at the ballot box.

Gov Adeleke Warns Against Plot to Destabilise Osun Motor Parks, Directs Police Commissioner to Act

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has raised the alarm over plots by some disgruntled elements to destabilise the motor parks across the state, directing the Commissioner of Police to nip the evil plans in the bud.

In a statement issued yesterday in Osogbo, the governor disclosed that certain individuals linked to opposition elements have concluded plans to invade motor parks across the local governments, calling the sinister moves a ploy to foist chaos on the state.

Describing the plan as a threat to public order, the governor praises the peace and tranquillity that have prevailed at the motor parks from 2023 till date and vowed never to allow instability and conflicts to resurface at the transport joints.

“Credible reports indicted some opposition elements in this untoward plan against the peace of Osun State. We already have all the details and I warn them to drop their sinister moves.

“I have further directed the Commissioner of Police to take pre-emptive action. The current peace and stability of our dear state must be sustained at all cost,” the governor noted.

Osun 2026: Omisore’s Ally Resigns From APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A former Special Adviser to ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Education between 2019-2022, Hon. Jamiu Babatunde Olawumi and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resigned his membership from the party.

Hon. Olawumi in his resignation letter, addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Iremo Ward 3, Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State stated that his decision takes immediate effect.

In the letter of his resignation titled, ‘Resignation of Membership from the Party’, he said “I have resigned my membership from the party, APC.”

On his decision to quit the party, he said “My reason is because of the political infidelity within the party.”

Olawumi who served under the administration of current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, announced that the act of unfaithfulness and breach of trust within the party was alarming.

He lamented violation of the agreement beyond boundaries of involving secrecy and betrayal.

FG Releases Funds for Five Months CATA Arrears to University Lecturers

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has released funds for the payment of five months accumulated Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) to eligible academic staff in federal universities.

This was contained in a letter dated the 4th of June, from the Office of the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa to Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities.

The letter, with reference FME/IS/UNI/C.98/Vol.2/14, said the payment is in accordance with the provisions of the signed FGN/ASUU 2025 Agreement.

Alausa stated that the release fulfills the federal government’s commitment to effective implementation of the agreement and Vice-Chancellors were directed to ensure the immediate clearance of all outstanding CATA payments due to lecturers and other eligible academic staff in their universities.

The minister further instructed that where universities had advanced funds from Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, or any other institutional source to pay the allowance from January, appropriate steps should be taken to refund such amounts to the relevant university accounts and budget heads upon receipt of the federal government allocation.

He also requested strict compliance with extant financial regulations and proper record-keeping of all payments and reimbursements under the arrangement.

“I write to inform you that the federal government has released funds for the payment of five (5) months Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) to eligible academic staff of Federal Universities, in accordance with the provisions of the signed FGN/ASUU 2025 Agreement, and in fulfilment of the FGN’s commitment to effective implementation of the Agreement.

“Consequently, you are requested to ensure the immediate clearance of all outstanding CATA payments due to lecturers and other eligible academic staff in your University.

“In addition, where the university had advanced funds from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) or any other institutional source for the payment of the allowance from January 2026, appropriate steps should be taken to refund such amounts to the relevant university accounts and budget heads upon receipt of the federal government allocation.

“You are also requested to ensure strict compliance with extant financial regulations and maintain proper records of all payments and reimbursements effected under this arrangement.”

PVC Deadline: Akpoti-Uduaghan Rallies Kogi Voters for Mass Registration

.Urges youths, first-time voters to obtain PVCs before July 10 cut-off

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has intensified the push for increased voter participation in Kogi State, calling on eligible residents to take advantage of the ongoing Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) registration and voter information update exercise before the July 10, 2026 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a public awareness message issued yesterday by her Media Office, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District urged indigenous sons and daughters of the state, particularly youths and first-time voters, to register and secure their PVCs as a prerequisite for participating in future elections.

She described the PVC as a critical tool for citizens to influence governance and shape the future of their communities and the country.

According to her, active participation in the registration exercise would ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the democratic process.

“I urge all Kogi State indigenous sons and daughters, especially our youths and first-time voters, to participate actively in the ongoing PVC registration exercise. Your vote remains your voice, and your voice matters in shaping the future of our communities, our state and our nation,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also advised those who had attained voting age to register immediately, while encouraging voters with incorrect or outdated information to update their records before the exercise closes.

The lawmaker appealed to community leaders, youth groups, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to intensify sensitisation campaigns at the grassroots to boost voter enrolment across the state.

She stressed that democracy flourishes when citizens participate actively, noting that widespread registration would strengthen democratic governance and enhance the representation of Kogi people’s interests in future elections.

The senator further urged residents not to wait until the final days of the exercise before completing their registration, maintaining that sustained civic engagement remains essential for deepening democracy and promoting accountable leadership.

Her appeal comes as INEC continues the nationwide voter registration and data update exercise, allowing eligible Nigerians to register, transfer or update their voter information ahead of the July 10 deadline.

Group Calls for Urgent Action on Gas Flaring in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A group under the aegis of We The People has called for urgent action to end routine gas flaring in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

The group also urged the Nigerian government to address the devastating health, environmental, and social consequences that decades of fossil fuel extraction have imposed on frontline communities.

The call was made yesterday, during a documentary screening and community dialogue on the theme ’Flaring Lives: The Human Cost of Gas Flaring and Methane Emissions in the Niger Delta’ organised by We The People, in commemoration of the World Environment Day 2026, held Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event highlighted the health and ecological threats posed by gas flaring in the Niger Delta, and demanded immediate government action.

In his remarks, Executive Director, We The People, Mr. Ken Henshaw noted that for decades, communities across the Niger Delta have lived in the shadow of gas flare stacks, stressing that “Day and night, flames have burned beside homes, schools, farms, rivers, and fishing settlements, releasing methane, carbon dioxide, particulate matter, and other pollutants into the atmosphere”.

He stressed that the “Niger Delta remains one of the most resource-rich regions in the world. Yet it has also become one of the regions most burdened by the environmental and social costs of hydrocarbon extraction. Oil and gas production have generated enormous wealth for governments and corporations, while many communities closest to extraction sites continue to experience environmental degradation, poor health outcomes, declining livelihoods, and inadequate public services.”

Henshaw listed some of the impacts of the gas flare to include “Respiratory illnesses, skin conditions, eye problems, declining agricultural productivity, acid rain, contaminated water sources, and the destruction of local ecosystems. Farmers speak of reduced crop yields. Fisherfolk describe disappearing fish stocks and polluted waterways. Families recount generations growing up under the glow and noise of flare stacks that never seem to stop burning.”

He also stated that the environmental consequences extend far beyond local communities. “Gas flaring releases greenhouse gases that contribute to global climate change. Methane, one of the principal components of natural gas, is a particularly potent greenhouse gas, making the reduction of methane emissions a critical global climate priority.

“The crisis facing the Niger Delta is therefore both local and global. Communities bear the immediate burden of pollution, while the resulting emissions contribute to a planetary climate emergency already affecting vulnerable populations around the world. Recent developments in Nigeria’s oil sector have heightened concerns among affected communities. The divestment of onshore oil assets by several multinational oil companies has raised important questions about accountability for decades of environmental damage.”

The group continued that a sustainable future requires more than commitments and declarations, but “meaningful action to address existing injustices, protect vulnerable populations, remediate damaged ecosystems, and ensure that affected communities have a meaningful voice in decisions concerning their lands, resources, and futures.”

They therefore demand for “An immediate end to routine gas flaring by all operators in the Niger Delta, without further delays or regulatory exemptions. Full environmental and health remediation of flare-impacted communities funded by responsible operators, past and present.

“Transparent and publicly accessible gas flaring data, disaggregated by operator, location, and volume. Meaningful community participation through the free, prior, and informed consent of affected communities in decisions concerning environmental and natural resource governance, and accountability for any post-divestment increases in gas flaring, supported by effective monitoring and enforceable sanctions for non-compliance.”

During a community panel at the event, members of gas flare-impacted communities spoke on health, livelihood, and ecological devastation of flaring in their communities.

Mrs. Precious Ibegwura, a native of Egi in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, expressed how gas flaring has devastated her environment, saying “What we see everyday is hunger, poverty, pains, illnesses because of pollution in our land and waters. The situation has led to increased crime rate, miscarriages; our community has turned upside-down. Oil production has caused more damage than blessings to us.”

On his part, Gerald Ezeka, a native of Obirikom disclosed “We have about 5 gas flaring points in our community. The heat emission has translated into all kinds of ill health. We are saying ‘No to gas flaring’, because the consequences are too damaging.”

Niger, USA Governments, UNICEF Battle Malnutrition In 13 Niger LGAs

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State, United States governments and UNICEF are to battle maltrunition cases affecting 36,000 women and children in 13 local government areas of Niger State.

Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Hajia Aisha Usman, said after a stakeholders meeting held in Minna, did not name the local governments to be affected but submitted that the exercise has between June and February 2027 to be accomplished.

“We are going to work fast to be able to achieve the program because it will end in February 2027,” she said.

She disclosed that “UNICEF is coming with a grant from the United States of America to support the high impact of malnutrition in 13 LGAs in the State.”

Chief of UNICEF, Kaduna Office, Dr. Gerida Birukila, explained that the grant will further strengthen all the strategies the UNICEF has been reeling out in Niger State to scale up nutrition in the state.

Birukila said the total grant for seven states in the country is over three million US dollars but did not say the amount budgeted for Niger State.

According to her, “UNICEF will provide the technical support to the Niger State government in utilising the US grant-towards implementing strategies for preventing malnutrition in the first 1,000 days of life.

“Also, we will be looking at uptake of services to scale up nutrition high impact so that the State can record improved health and nutritional status of women and children.”

Present at the pre-planning meeting were representatives from UNICEF, the State Primary Health Care Development Agency and the State Planning Commission.