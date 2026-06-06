BARC Farm: Stop Hiding Greed Behind Politics, PVD Tells Kefas Ropshik

The Plateau Vanguard for Democracy (PVD) has taken Chief Kefas Ropshik, popularly known as Kefiano, to task over the controversy surrounding land allocation at the Plateau Youth Agricultural Empowerment Programme (P-YAEP), BARC Farm, accusing him of attempting to politicise what it described as a clear case of violation of government policy and due process.

In a strongly worded reaction, the group, through its national coordinator, Chris Ishaku, said the clarification issued by the management of P-YAEP had exposed the attempt by Ropshik to present himself as a victim when, in reality, the issue bordered on compliance, fairness and the equitable distribution of public agricultural resources.

According to PVD, it was disturbing that a man who claims to be a champion of the people would seek to hold on to land already earmarked for youth groups and other beneficiaries under Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s agricultural empowerment programme.

The group said the controversy should not be reduced to politics, stressing that the BARC Farm remains a public asset designed to create opportunities for thousands of Plateau citizens, not a private estate to be cornered by politically exposed individuals.

“The facts are now clear. Chief Kefas Ropshik was allocated 100 hectares of land for the 2025 farming season under conditions that applied to every other participant. Government cleared the land for him at no cost, gave him access to equipment and supported cultivation activities. But instead of respecting the limits of his allocation, he allegedly extended his operations into another 100 hectares without authorisation,” Ishaku said.

PVD noted that the state government, through P-YAEP, had shown good faith by not disrupting Ropshik’s activities during the 2025 farming season, even after he moved beyond his approved allocation. The group said that gesture should have been appreciated, not abused.

It added that the additional 100 hectares had already been earmarked for other beneficiaries under the 2026 farming framework, especially youth groups expected to benefit from the government’s renewed drive to expand agricultural opportunities.

PVD said it was within this vision that the government mapped out 1,000 hectares for the 2026 farming season and divided them into 200 units of five hectares each for allocation to 200 youth groups, with each group made up of five members. It also noted that about 200 hand tillers had been procured to support the beneficiaries.

The group said any attempt by one individual to frustrate such a programme in the name of personal ambition or political grievance should be resisted by well-meaning Plateau citizens.

“What Chief Ropshik is doing is not activism. It is not people-oriented politics. It is not defence of the common man. If land that should go to 200 youth groups is being encroached upon by one man, then Plateau people must ask: who is really standing with the people?” PVD asked.

The group also faulted what it described as Ropshik’s attempt to drag Governor Mutfwang into an administrative matter, insisting that the governor’s only interest is to ensure that BARC Farm is used productively for the benefit of the people.

PVD said the claim of political persecution was weak and unconvincing, especially as P-YAEP made it clear that Ropshik was neither denied access to the 100 hectares legitimately allocated to him nor barred from applying for additional land through proper channels.

“At no point was Chief Ropshik stopped from farming on the land properly allocated to him. At no point was he denied access to agricultural opportunity. At no point was any action taken against him because of politics. The issue is that he allegedly moved beyond the land given to him and entered an area already reserved for other citizens. He should answer that instead of playing politics,” Ishaku said.

PVD said Ropshik’s attempt to portray the matter as a political attack was not fitting for someone who presents himself as a defender of the people, adding that true leadership begins with discipline, restraint and respect for public institutions.

“It is even more disappointing that a man who does not have a solid political platform is trying to build relevance by attacking a government policy designed to empower the people. You cannot claim to speak for Plateau youths while standing in the way of land allocated to Plateau youths. That contradiction is too obvious to be ignored,” the group said.

PVD urged Ropshik to respect the 100 hectares allocated to him and apply formally if he genuinely requires additional land. It also commended P-YAEP management for clarifying the matter and insisting on transparency in the administration of the farm.

The group called on Plateau citizens to support the agricultural transformation policy of the Mutfwang administration, saying the revival of BARC Farm could become one of the strongest vehicles for job creation, food production and rural economic development in the state.

“For us, this is not about Kefiano. It is about whether public resources will be shared fairly or captured by a few. The Mutfwang administration is trying to open the door for young people, host communities and ordinary farmers to benefit from BARC Farm. Any attempt to block that door must be rejected,” PVD said.