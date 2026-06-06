PR Times Africa Presents Women’s Empowerment Award to Van Jaarsveld 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

PR Times Africa Media Ltd has formally presented its Award of Excellence to Morenike A. Van Jaarsveld in recognition of her Outstanding Women Empowerment Initiative of the Year, highlighting her contributions to advancing economic opportunities and social inclusion for women.

The award was originally conferred during the 2025/2026 PR Times Africa Awards held in Ghana, which celebrates individuals and organisations making significant contributions to Africa’s development. However, due to prior commitments, Van Jaarsveld was unable to attend the ceremony in person.

To ensure the recognition was duly received, a delegation from PR Times Africa Media Ltd visited her office in Abuja, where the award was officially presented during a special courtesy visit.

Receiving the PR Times Africa team, Van Jaarsveld expressed appreciation for the honour, thanking the organisation for recognizing her efforts in promoting women’s empowerment and economic inclusion.

She noted that the award serves as encouragement to continue supporting initiatives that create opportunities for women and strengthen communities.

The Award of Excellence recognizes her sustained efforts in championing women’s empowerment initiatives, promoting economic inclusion, and supporting programs that equip women with the resources, skills, and opportunities needed to thrive. Her work has contributed to advancing conversations around gender equity, entrepreneurship, leadership development, and sustainable community growth.

Speaking during the presentation, representatives of PR Times Africa Media Ltd noted that the recognition reflects the growing impact of African leaders who are driving meaningful social change through innovative empowerment initiatives.

They emphasised that women’s economic participation remains a critical pillar of Africa’s development agenda and that leaders such as Van Jaarsveld are helping shape a more inclusive future.

Van Jaarsveld expressed her gratitude to PR Times Africa Media Ltd for the recognition and commended the organisation for celebrating excellence and impact across the continent. She also conveyed her willingness to maintain a positive relationship with the media organisation and looked forward to future engagements aimed at promoting development, empowerment, and African excellence.