Iheanacho’s Future in Limbo

after Leeds Utd Pull Out of Deal

EFL Championship side, Leeds United, have decided against signing Super Eagles and Sevilla forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 28-year-old attacker moved to the Spanish La Liga last summer, but has struggled to make a mark in the club and he is yet to score a league goal after more than half a season at the club the league.

Interestingly, Sevilla have signed Nigerian striker, Akor Adams from French Ligue 1 side, Montpellier, leaving Iheanacho out in the cold, amidst interest from several clubs.

Leeds United were one of the sides keen on the former Leicester City man, but a deal is now off the charts, as per Motleeds, and are interested in sealing a deal for Cameron Archer instead.

Leeds were skeptical of Iheanacho’s goalscoring record during his time in the EFL Championships, as he struggled for playing time under Enzo Maresca. Due to this, the English second-tier side have stopped the pursuit of the Nigerian, even ruling out a potential summer move.

Iheanacho still has interest from France, with Olympique de Marseille on the lookout for another forward to compete alongside Neal Maupay in attack, but it is unsure if the former Manchester City striker fancies a move to France.

One thing is sure, if a move for Iheanacho does not happen in the next few days, he’ll become a fringe player under Garcia Pimienta.

Across all fronts for Sevilla this season, Iheanacho has scored just two goals, with both coming in the Copa Del Rey.

