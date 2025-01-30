Zamfara Tertiary Institutions Get New Governing Councils, Boards

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has inaugurated new governing councils and boards for the six state-owned tertiary institutions.

The institutions are, Zamfara State University Talata Mafara, Abdu Gusau Polytechnic Talata Mafara, College of Education Maru, College of Nursing and Midwifery Gusau, College of Health Sciences and Technology Tsafe, and College of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura.

A statement on Wednesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that constitution of the councils and boards followed the adoption of a government White Paper on the visitation panels’ reports.

The statement added that the visitation panels’ reports thoroughly assessed the state government-owned tertiary educational institutions.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal stressed that the event signified another milestone in his administration’s efforts to rescue the state’s educational sector from collapse.

He said, “The councils and boards inaugurated today are expected to improve the management and administration of our tertiary institutions significantly.

“By leveraging on the expertise and of course, the dedication of these distinguished individuals, we anticipate a new era of academic excellence in our institutions of higher learning.

“Over the past 20 months, we have taken decisive steps to address the rot in the sector and restore the lost glory of education in the state.

“Some of these measures include massive reconstruction, rehabilitation and furnishing of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in the state as well as a negotiation settlement of outstanding WAEC and NECO examination fees.

“My government also settled the counterpart funds to facilitate full access to the required support from development partners; Settlement of salary, pension, and gratuity arrears for civil servants and retirees, including teachers and the prompt payment of their monthly salaries and pensions.

“To build on these and the many successes recorded, we have meticulously appointed individuals with vast knowledge and experience in the education sector and a proven track record of integrity to serve as chairmen and members of the Governing Councils of the six state-owned tertiary institutions.

“Given the composition of the Governing Councils, it is clear that each of these distinguished individuals understands what it takes to handle the enormous tasks ahead and will accordingly rise to the occasion.

“The government and the good people of Zamfara State place high expectations on you and there is no doubt that you are well-suited for this crucial assignment.

“Your roles are critical in addressing the various challenges confronting tertiary institutions in the state.

“This should include collaborative efforts and engagements with development partners to tackle funding challenges.

“With these remarks, it is my honour and privilege to officially inaugurate the Governing Councils and Boards of the six state-owned tertiary institutions in Zamfara State.”