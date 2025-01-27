Tinubu Arrives Dar Es Salaam to Attend African Leaders Energy Summit

*To join other African leaders to endorse energy declaration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday evening arrived Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, to attend the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit, which begins on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The President, whose presidential jet, NAF1 touched down at Daar Es Salam International Airport at 10.20 p.m. (8.20 p.m. Nigerian time), was received by the Foreign Minister of Tanzania, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, and Chargé d’ Affaires of Nigeria High Commission to Tanzania, Amb.Salisu Suleiman.



The two-day Summit is being hosted by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the African Union, the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group.

On the first day, at the ministerial level, participating countries, including Nigeria, will present their national energy strategies, termed compacts, detailing their approaches to achieving universal energy access within five years.



On the second day, Heads of State will endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, outlining a unified roadmap for Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 objectives.

President Tinubu will deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.



He will also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery on the continent.



Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu; Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen and other senior government officials accompanied the President on the trip.