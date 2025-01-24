Tinubu: Enhancing Welfare of Military Officers, Men Paramount to My Government

•Lauds CDS’ efforts, other armed forces personnel for their dedication to duty

•Inaugurates new defence complex, army barracks named after him

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has said enhancing the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces is paramount to his government.

Tinubu spoke yesterday in Abuja at the ground-breaking ceremony of a new defence complex and inauguration of an army barracks named after him. He expressed gratitude to members of the armed forces, and lauded their effort under the leadership of Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

The president said, “This ceremony marks the start of a construction project and the foundation of a renewed commitment to our military and the values we hold dear as a democracy.

“On this occasion, we open a new chapter in our nation’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our people. As your Commander-in-Chief, I pledge to support our troops and their families.

“Under our Renewed Hope Administration, I reaffirm my commitment to building a well-equipped and truly professional military that embodies our nation’s pride.”

Tinubu added, “I want to use this moment to personally commend the remarkable efforts of our armed forces under the leadership of the CDS, General CG Musa, who stands guard with the service chiefs and men against the evil forces that seek to retard our cherished peace and development.

“Your dedication, courage, and resilience protect our freedoms and uphold the very principles upon which our nation was founded.”

Commenting on the significance of the Defence Complex, Tinubu stated, “As we break the ground on this Armed Forces Complex, let it symbolise our nation’s respect and admiration for your unwavering service and our dedication to providing the resources you need to function better.

“This edifice, when completed, will not only stand as a centre of loyalty but a national monument that every Nigerian would be proud of. It will be a hub of excellence, re-energising able leaders, who are committed to the safety of our citizens.”

The president also emphasised the importance of locally produced military equipment to enhance domestic defence capabilities.

According to him, “I am particularly proud to share that our efforts in developing a military-industrial complex have begun to yield positive results.

“These initiatives, driven by significant research and development by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, the Command Engineering Depot of the Nigerian Army, and private entities, such as EPAIL and ProForce, have enhanced our domestic defence capabilities.

“Thus, with great pride and pleasure, I announce the assembly of these displayed Tactical Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) produced in Nigeria.

“They testify to the advancement made in our defence sector. These vehicles will not only boost our armed forces’ operational efficiency but will also enhance our economy.”

Tinubu called on Nigerians to come together and work towards a brighter future for the country. He stated that the ground-breaking event, coming on the heels of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, was an enduring honour, especially to those who had laid down their lives or had been wounded for the peace and security of Nigeria.

He promised that the first phase of the complex would be completed within the lifetime of his administration.

Earlier, Musa said a new state-of-the-art facility for the armed forces had become imperative because the Garki headquarters, which was initially designed as a temporary office, had become inadequate for their operations.

He said the new facility would serve as a beacon of excellence and a symbol of dedication and modernisation of the Nigerian armed forces.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, thanked the president for his continued support for the army and the armed forces, assuring him of their loyalty and commitment to the nation.

Equally in attendance at the events were Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, representing the senate president; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajuddeen Abbas; Senator Ahmad Lawan; and Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru.

There were also Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the service chiefs; and top members of the military hierarchy.