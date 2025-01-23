Tinubu Inaugurates ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks

* Appreciates troops’ gallantry, sacrifices in securing Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the newly constructed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks Asokoro, Abuja.

The president also used the occasion to express appreciation to the personnel of the Nigerian military for their gallantry and sacrifices in securing Nigeria against the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements.

Tinubu, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration, also expressed joy over the speedy completion of the project which was named after him and recalled how former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), late Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, approached him with a request for support for the project.

He stressed that the barracks project aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing troops’ welfare, including providing adequate office and residential accommodation, knowing that the Federal Government is always ready to provide “what our troops need to fulfill their mandates, adding that this is essential for winning battles against insecurity.

According to him, “You are our heroes and I thank you for what you have been doing for this country. I commend the Chief of Army Staff for his foresight in developing the remarkable barracks for our courageous men and women.

“We appreciate the officers and personnel who contributed in various ways to the timely completion of this project. Your welfare cannot and will not be compromised.

“We will continue to commit resources to improve your welfare. What you all are doing for us is extremely remarkable, it is appreciated and the only way we can show this is a continued support for our men and women in uniform.

“I congratulate all of you on this historic commissioning, making it a reality. What we must do is continuous development with right maintenance and commitment to the welfare of our men and women in uniform.”

President Tinubu was accompanied to the event by top government functionaries, including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Barau Jibrin; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun; Director General, Department of the State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, amongst several others.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, revealed that about 40 per cent of the Nigerian Army personnel are not accommodated.

He said: “Your Excellency may recall that on the assumption of the office of Chief of Army Staff, one of the critical issues at the table before you was the fact that about 40 per cent of Nigerian Army personnel are not accommodated.

“The project being commissioned today is only phases one and two of the original plan.

“In specific terms, the project comprises 16 Major General Quarters, 17 Brigadier General Quarters, three by 20 Family Major to Colonel Quarters, 30 by 20 Family Lieutenant to Captain Quarters, and 60 by 30 Family Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Quarters. Others are six by 30 Family Corporal and Below Quarters, 40 by 21 Corporal and Below Quarters. These translate to accommodation for 614 personnel consisting of 170 officers and 444 soldiers and their families.

“Also provided in these barracks are three worship centres, sports facilities, and a powerhouse.

“The external infrastructure include the perimeter fence with 15 entrance gates, gatehouses, umbrellas, groundwater supply facilities, access road networks, and hard and soft landscaping, all constructed to the highest standards.

“Although this seems huge, with the scale of accommodation deficits the Nigerian Army faces in Abuja, this is only but just a drop in the ocean.”