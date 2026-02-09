Protest in Kaduna Community as Bandits Abduct 7

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Residents of Danhonu II community in New Millennium City, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, on Monday protested against what they described as recurring attacks and kidnappings by bandits in the area.

The protest followed the abduction of seven persons during an attack on the community at about 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The aggrieved residents marched to the Divisional Police Station in Millennium City, where they blocked a major access road while demanding urgent security intervention to halt the wave of abductions in their neighbourhood.

The seven abducted persons were said to be members of two families. They were identified as Malam Yahaya Yusuf, his wife, Latifat Yusuf, and their two sons, Abdulgafar and Abdulqudus. Others, according to a resident, were Mrs. Abdulrazak Jimoh and two of her children.

Residents said the latest incident had brought to 11 the number of kidnapping cases recorded in the community within the past few months.

The protesters called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the recurring incidents and identify collaborators allegedly aiding the criminals.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Chairman of the Danhonu II Landlords Association, Akoh Salifu, described the persistent attacks and kidnappings as worrisome.

He said, “We are here because we can no longer live in peace. The pressure from repeated kidnapping incidents has become unbearable for us.

“As law abiding citizens, we decided to come to the police to formally register our grievances and call for urgent intervention to save our community.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, said the police received distressed calls on Sunday night and immediately deployed personnel to the scene, alongside soldiers.

Hassan explained by the time security personnel arrived the community, the criminals had fled with the victims due to the poor road network leading to the community.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, had visited the area and held a meeting with community leaders.

According to him, the command is considering the establishment of a police outpost in the community.